Connor Bedard, the 19-year-old phenom and first-overall draft pick, is already a dynamic player in the NHL. On the Chicago Blackhawks, his talent is undeniable. He’s their brightest star. Yet, Bedard’s name was notably absent when Team Canada finalized its roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

Is leaving him off the roster the right decision, or has Canada missed an opportunity to showcase their future star? Let’s examine both sides of the debate.

The Case for Leaving Bedard Off the Roster

There are four main reasons why Bedard should be left off of Team Canada. These include:

First, Bedard is young and inexperienced. At just 19 years old, Bedard is still adjusting to the NHL. Team Canada might feel he lacks the high-stakes experience necessary to excel in this tournament, especially compared to proven veterans. Second, Team Canada’s roster is crowded. With superstars like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Brad Marchand already locked in, competition for roster spots is fierce. Veteran players who excel in specific roles, like Mark Stone’s two-way game, might have edged out a young star like Bedard.

Third, Team Canada needs to construct a team with solid defensive priorities. That means that Team Canada should lean toward players with a reliable two-way game, especially for depth roles. Bedard’s dynamic offensive talent is undoubted, but his defensive play is still developing. That might have worked against him. Finally, and perhaps this was the main reason, there’s historical precedent for leaving a player like Bedard off the roster. Even Sidney Crosby didn’t make Team Canada as a teenager in 2006. It’s not unusual for young stars to wait their turn while gaining more experience and proving themselves further in the NHL.

The Case for Including Bedard on the Roster

There are four main reasons why Bedard should have been added to Team Canada. These include:

First, Bedard has unparalleled skill. His elite shot and ability to generate offense could be game-changing in tight matches. His inclusion would add an unpredictable and electrifying element to Canada’s lineup. Second, Bedard carries future star power. Giving Bedard this experience could prepare him for a seamless transition to leading Canada in future international tournaments, including the Olympics.

Connor Bedard left off the 4 Nations Team Canada

Third, Bedard carries marketing potential. He’s already a household name and a rising star. Adding him to the roster would generate excitement, attract viewers, and make Canada even more of a draw on the world stage. Finally, although he’s young, Bedard has proven ability under pressure. He has already demonstrated his ability to perform on big stages, most notably at the World Juniors. There’s little reason to doubt he could step up again.

The Bottom Line: Did Team Canada Make the Right Decision or Miss a Chance?

Leaving Bedard off Team Canada’s roster reflects the country’s incredible depth of talent and aligns with the philosophy of valuing experience and defensive versatility for international play. However, Bedard’s exclusion might leave fans wondering if Canada passed up a chance to elevate their lineup with his skill and star power.

Ultimately, the decision underscores the reality that Bedard’s time will come. However, his time is not yet here. He’s the future of Canadian hockey. But for now, veterans will lead the charge. Whether it’s the right or wrong decision remains to be seen, but Bedard’s international breakout is only a matter of time.

