Insider Says Rangers Trade Talks with Senators Just Tip of Iceberg

Amid a challenging stretch of six losses in their last seven games, the New York Rangers are actively exploring trade options to address their struggles. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Rangers GM Chris Drury has begun discussions with multiple teams, including the Ottawa Senators, as he evaluates potential roster moves.

Friedman offered some of the same information in both his 32 Thoughts column and during an interview with the NHL Network on Thursday.

Drury Talking to Several Different Teams about Trade Values

Big changes could be coming for the New York Rangers is they can't turn things around. @FriedgeHNIC provides the latest on what could happen in New York. @LGRed | #NYR | #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/kOZPJFpseB — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) December 5, 2024

Friedman reports that Drury’s willingness to entertain trade talks involving key players like Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba is just the tip of the iceberg. Drury is looking at everyone and seeing what he can do on the market. It’s not just Trouba and Kreider he wants to know about, but the GM is trying to get an overall sense of the value of most of his players.

Despite a strong 12-4-1 start, Friedman writes that Drury looked at the underlying metrics early in the season and realized things were off. Those numbers revealed weaknesses in the Rangers’ defensive structure and a tendency to give up high-quality chances, prompting Drury to act. Frankly, the Rangers are one of the worst teams in the NHL when it comes to team defense, and they’ve often been bailed out by high-scoring games or solid goaltending.

At some point, that’s not enough, and Drury has reached a stage where he knows things have to change.

The Senators Are Among the Interested Teams Talking to the Rangers

Unlike the Rangers, who made it largely aware they were looking to deal, Ottawa is reportedly being cautious in its approach. That said, discussions are ongoing.

The Senators are aware that trade protection clauses complicate matters, and what they don’t want –which is probably the case for several teams — is for interest to become public, only for players on the Rangers roster to shoot down any request by the Rangers to waive their respective clauses.

Chris Drury, Rangers GM

Trouba’s limited trade flexibility and potential reluctance to move could deter suitors, while Kreider’s value raises questions about whether moving him aligns with the team’s goals. Friedman said a lot of teams are trying to figure out why the Rangers are even considering trading him.

As the Rangers aim to build a team capable of postseason success, it’s clear that Drury is having conversations. Who he is talking to and what players are garnering serious interest isn’t yet clear.

Next: Minten’s Success May Lead to Maple Leafs Splashy Trade Deadline