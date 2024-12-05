Maple Leafs Offer Positive Update on Hakanpaa’s Knee Recovery

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jani Hakanpaa is expected to resume skating soon after undergoing a minor knee procedure, according to head coach Craig Berube. Addressing the defenseman’s absence, Berube explained, “He got something done, a procedure done, to help himself out a little bit. He just needs a few days, and then he’ll be back on the ice, get up to speed, and be ready to go.”
Craig Berube said that Jani Hakanpaa had a minor procedure done on his knee that should allow him to resume skating soon.@BodogCA— David Alter (@dalter) December 5, 2024
That could explain why he was selected for the 4 Nations roster for Finland. If he’s not expected to be out long, both the Leafs and Team Finland will welcome him back.
Hakanpaa was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, retroactive to November 16, when he last played in a 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers. Fans were quick to jump to conclusions about what it meant that Hakanpaa was out of the lineup again. Was this a failed attempt to bring him back to the NHL? Or was this just an expected bump in the road?
The Maple Leafs Need and Want Hakanpaa to Be Healthy
The 31-year-old defenseman signed a one-year, $1.47 million deal with the Maple Leafs in September, joining the team as a late addition to bolster their blue line. After starting the season on long-term injured reserve, Hakanpaa made his Maple Leafs debut on November 13 against the Washington Capitals. He has since played two games, averaging 14:05 of ice time.
While his recurring knee issues remain a concern, the Maple Leafs are optimistic about Hakanpaa’s return. Fans may not be as positive with their outlook on things, but time will tell if this was a good or bad decision by Toronto.
