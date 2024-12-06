Hyman Back, McDavid Shines in Oilers 6-3 Win Over Blue Jackets

On a night that was both a celebration of Connor McDavid‘s 1000th point and the return of Zach Hyman to the lineup (Hyman’s return being much less formal), the Edmonton Oilers delivered an impressive and Oiler-like 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. McDavid had four points, Hyman had two goals, as did Leon Draisaitl, and special teams were great as the Oilers have begun to string some wins together.
Highlighted by stellar performances from their star players. Here are three key takeaways from the game:
Connor McDavid Shines in His Milestone Celebration
In a ceremony prior to the game that included his wife, parents, and dog, Lenny, McDavid was congratulated for the 1,000th NHL point. McDavid reminded everyone why he’s among hockey’s elite. With four assists (three primary), McDavid became just the third Oilers player in franchise history to record 10 career four-assist games, joining legends Wayne Gretzky (51) and Jari Kurri (10).
McDavid said it was nice for the team to get going offensively early and that it was nice to put up some goals in a league where it can be tough to score and the team had struggled. He added that it was great to have Hyman back. It looked and felt like the gang was back together and the top line –which included Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — was dangerous all night.
Zach Hyman’s Impactful Return
After missing time, Zach Hyman returned with a vengeance, scoring two goals and leading the team with five shots. He certainly had his legs under him and it looked like the rest (while not voluntary) did him good. Hyman noted after the game that he didn’t get off to a great start this season, but he thought he was playing well, and the goals weren’t going in. He scored two tonight.
His aggressive play near the net even risked a goal being overturned for interference, but it stood, much to Edmonton’s relief. Hyman’s 21st multi-goal game with the Oilers moved him past Doug Weight for 13th in franchise history. His wrist shot for the team’s fourth goal underscored his value as a consistent offensive presence.
Having not made the 4 Nations Team Canada roster, one has to wonder if Hyman was a bit more motivated in this game.
Balanced Contributions and Special Teams Dominance
Leon Draisaitl also scored twice, while Jeff Skinner, Mattias Ekholm, and others chipped in offensively. Edmonton’s power play went 2-for-5, while their penalty kill remained exceptional, shutting down Columbus on both attempts and improving to 95.8% over the last 11 games.
Goaltender Calvin Pickard improved to 6-3 on the season, withstanding two fluky goals.
The Oilers outshot Columbus 37-22 and showcased their depth, making this one of their most complete efforts of the season.
