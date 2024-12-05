J.T. Miller Back Skating, Canucks Say They “Have a Plan”

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller is back on the ice, sparking speculation that he could make his return as early as tomorrow night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Rick Dhaliwal of The Donnie and Dhali Show reported that Miller has been skating with the team’s skills coach, with head coach Rick Tocchet confirming, “We have a plan.”
"J.T. Miller is skating this week.."@DhaliwalSports shared what he is hearing about J.T. Miller and a possible return.https://t.co/h4e2SKM7eJ pic.twitter.com/Ngp9BxSTL2— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) December 5, 2024
Miller’s potential return comes after a brief leave of absence, during which he focused on personal matters. Rumors surfaced about why he was taking time away, which resulted in Team President Jim Rutherford blasting the media for being insensitive regarding what Miller might be dealing with. He told some media to “go back to making up trade rumors.”
Jeff Marek called Miller brave for being courageous enough to walk away from the game, despite his reputation as a tough guy. The Canucks said they were standing by Miller, and Team USA General Manager Bill Guerin — who selected Miller for the 4 Nations Team — speaking on the matter, expressed support for Miller, praising him as a high-level competitor and affirming that having a strong support system is crucial during such times.
Canucks Fans Shocked, But Excited About Millers’ Rumored Return
The Canucks fan base is already buzzing, with expectations of raucous chants of “J.T. Miller” echoing through Rogers Arena if he plays. Miller’s return would be a significant boost for the Canucks, who rely on his high-end offensive skills and competitiveness.
While no official confirmation has been made about his participation in tomorrow’s game, the signs are promising. Fans eagerly await an update, hoping to see Miller back in action.
