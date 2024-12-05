Tavares, Bedard Among Names Snubbed by Team Canada

The 4 Nations Face-Off rosters have been released. It started with both Team Sweden and Team Finland, who submitted their roster in the afternoon. Which was followed up by the United States and Canada and released later in the evening. The rosters were essentially what every NHL fan and media outlet had predicted. However, there were a few names that were left off that were shocking. And not just Connor Bedard.

For Team Canada, there are a ton of players who could have earned a spot on the roster. It is hard to narrow down a handful of players who were snubbed. There could be an argument for at least a dozen. Unfortunately, there are a few names that deserved it more, so let’s get into the three players.

Connor Bedard

Firstly, regardless of how Connor Bedard has played this season, it is an absolute crime to leave him off of this team. The fact that Travis Konency, Sam Bennett, or Brandon Hagel made the roster over him is shocking. Don’t get me wrong; they are all great players, but Bedard is the future face of the NHL. A generational talent that needs to be showcased in these types of events. Aside from that, he is a very good player who could have been someone who showed up in big moments for Team Canada.

John Tavares

Next, Toronto Maple Leafs’ John Tavares, who seemed to be left off everyone’s list, including TSN’s omission list. Tavares has been amazing throughout his career, especially in international play. However, because people say his game has “slowed down,” he seems to be looked down upon. Although he has proven this season, he can still play at a high level. Tavares should have easily taken the spot of Konecny. But again,n it seems that Team Canada went for a certain style of play rather than pure skill.

Logan Thompson

Logan Thompson has been amazing this season with the Washington Capitals. He started the season 8-0-0 and sparked the Capitals to play hard and win games early. He lost a spot to Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens. Who is a French-Canadian goaltender who will be given a chance to play for his home country in his hometown of Montreal? That is an amazing story, but for the third-string goalie position, it should have been Thompson, who has been miles better than Montembeault has been this season.

The 4 Nation Face-Off runs Feb. 12-20 in what should a very exciting skilled and talented tournament. NHL fans, we finally get to see best-on-best.

Mark Scheifele

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was notably absent from Team Canada’s roster announcement. Scheifele, who boasts 13 goals and 27 points in 26 games this season, has struggled to maintain his early-season momentum, managing just three points in seven games since his November 19 hat trick against Florida.

While his recent dry spell could be attributed to a possible nagging injury, Scheifele’s exclusion as even a 13th forward raises eyebrows. A seasoned international competitor, Scheifele has played for Team Canada on multiple occasions, earning gold at the 2016 World Hockey Championship, silver in 2017, and a bronze medal at the 2012 World Juniors.

Despite his recent dip in production, Scheifele remains a key figure for the Jets and could work his way back into Canada’s plans with a strong second-half performance.

