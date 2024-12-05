Hyman Back on Oilers Top Line Drastically Alters Scoring Dynamic

Zach Hyman is set to return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup after missing five games due to injury. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug posted on Thursday morning, “Hyman back and on top line with 97 and 93.” It’s a return that the team has been eagerly anticipating and it dramatically changes the offensive instruction and scoring dynamic for the team.

The Oilers are lacking a net-front presence, both at 5-v-5 and in power-play situations. There are too many passengers on the ice that aren’t willing to get into the tough areas. That was clear in Edmonton’s 1-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. With Hyman back, that changes, and it also shoves players down the lineup that shouldn’t be given top-line minutes if they haven’t earned them.

Rishaug also noted that Leon Draisaitl was with Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen, while Jeff Skinner was with Mattias Janmark and Adam Henrique. Derek Ryan was with Corey Perry and Connor Brown. There is speed and skill on each line, but key here is players being slotted more in line with where they should be.

Hyman Needs to Get Going and Scoring for the Oilers

Hyman, the 54-goal scorer from the previous season, has struggled with just three goals and five assists over 20 games so far in 2024-25. It was likely the main reason he wasn’t selected for the 4 Nations Team Canada roster on Wednesday. Despite this slow start, Hyman is expected to play on the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and will also see time on the first power-play unit.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch was excited about Hyman’s return, noting the trio’s potential to get back to their strong chemistry. Hyman was also ready to rock. “It’s exciting, it’s a great day,” Hyman said after practice. “Anytime you’re back in the lineup, you’re excited.”

Zach Hyman returns for the Edmonton Oilers vs the Blue Jackets

Knoblauch added that while Hyman may have some rust after missing a few games, he hopes the line will quickly get back to producing.

The Oilers Shuffling Lines as a Result of Hyman’s Return

Hyman’s return also means Kapanen will be bumped to the second line alongside Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin. Kapanen had a solid run on the top line, scoring one goal and adding an assist in five games since joining the Oilers via waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

Viktor Arvidsson is still out of action with an injury. It’s a situation that has to be growing in concern for the Oilers.

With eight of the Oilers’ next nine games at home, Hyman’s return could provide a significant boost for Edmonton as they look to climb up the standings. Fantasy managers should keep Hyman on their radar, as he remains a valuable asset even amid his slow start.

