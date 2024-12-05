After returning from an upper-body injury, Auston Matthews reminded everyone of his goal-scoring prowess, netting two spectacular goals in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3–2 comeback win against the Nashville Predators. Despite being sidelined for nearly a month, Matthews has begun to regain his form, registering three points in two games since his return. But with his scoring pace significantly down compared to last season, is there still a path for him to reach 50 goals this season?

The Challenge Ahead for Matthews and His Goal Totals

Matthews is starting to regain his scoring touch, netting two goals in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Nashville. The performance brought his season totals to eight goals and 16 points through 16 games, with three goals and five points coming in three contests since his return from an upper-body injury. While his pace is behind his career highs, Matthews is showing signs of heating up, which could signal a strong push toward the 50-goal mark as the season progresses.

Through 16 games this season, even if Matthews plays every remaining game and scores at his career rate of 0.65 goals per game, he would only finish with 47 goals. To hit the 50-goal mark, he would need to score at a pace closer to last season’s career-high clip. That’s no small feat, given his challenges this year.

Marner’s Influence on Matthews’ Success

One factor working in Matthews’ favor is his chemistry with Mitch Marner. The duo reunited on a line in the game against Nashville. The results were immediate: Marner assisted on both of Matthews’ goals. Marner’s elite playmaking ability has historically elevated Matthews’ goal-scoring opportunities, creating a dynamic partnership that’s difficult for opponents to contain. If Coach Berube keeps the pair together, Matthews’ production could significantly increase.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner of the Maple Leafs

The two goals against Nashville were vintage Matthews—precise, powerful, and perfectly timed. If those goals show him shaking off the rust and rediscovering his rhythm, a late-season surge isn’t the question. However, despite his immense talent, Matthews faces a steep climb. He must work to overcome the time lost to injury and his early-season struggles.

While reaching 50 goals might be a long shot, Matthews has repeatedly proven that he can exceed expectations. With Marner by his side and the Maple Leafs heating up, don’t count him out just yet. You can put that that he’ll put on a push to win the Rocket Richard Trophy one more time. He’s just that kind of guy.

