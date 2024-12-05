Minten’s Success May Lead to Maple Leafs Splashy Trade Deadline

Speculation is that the Toronto Maple Leafs are actively exploring options to strengthen their lineup, particularly at the center position. As they prepare for the stretch run toward the playoffs and figure out what they have and what they’re missing, NHL insider David Pagnotta recently revealed the Maple Leafs are “poking around the center market.” Until now, their focus was primarily on a high-end second-line option.

However, rookie Fraser Minten’s emergence may have them rethinking their priorities. Amid injuries to key players like Auston Matthews, Max Pacioretty, and Calle Järnkrok, Minten stepped up, delivering impressive performances for a rookie. His seamless transition into the NHL has caught the attention of team management. According to Pagnotta, if Minten continues to thrive, Toronto might reconsider its need for bottom-six center depth and instead focus on making a more impactful acquisition at the deadline.

“I think a second line centre is what they would like to add to this group, in a perfect world.”

Pagnotta writes:

Leafs GM Brad Treliving is not itching to pull the trigger on a deal right now, but he and management are supposedly starting to weigh their options to pursue later in the season, presumably in the second-half closer to the trade deadline.

“They are looking and kind of poking around the center market,” Pagnotta explained. “With Fraser Minten coming in the last few games, he’s done really well. If he continues his pace of play, that might eliminate any need to bring in a center in their bottom-six.”

The Maple Leafs Might Take a Bigger Swing at the Trade Deadline

This development could allow the Leafs to aim higher, potentially targeting a marquee forward to complement their top six. Could someone like Bryan Rust out of Pittsburgh be an option? What about Nazem Kadri out of Calgary?

Fraser Minten is finding success as a Maple Leafs forward

The challenge, however, lies in their cap space and limited trade assets. Without a 2024 first-round pick, Toronto’s ability to outbid competitors might hinge on parting with future assets or creative roster maneuvers. The money situation might mean third teams getting involved in deals, with salary retention as part of the process.

As the Leafs navigate injuries and prepare for a deep playoff run, the decision on whether to bolster their lineup with a splashy trade will depend on Minten’s consistency and the team’s ability to manage their existing core. Playoff expectations are high, so the key will be ensuring that Minten’s early success is sustainable. If it is, that could provide the flexibility needed to take a bigger swing at the trade deadline.

Next: Tavares, Bedard Among Names Snubbed by Team Canada