Notable Players Left Off Team USA’s 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

The 4 Nations Face-Off rosters have been released. It started with both Team Sweden and Team Finland, who submitted their roster Wednesday afternoon. Which was followed up by the United States and Canada and released later in the evening. The rosters were essentially what every NHL fan and media outlet had predicted. However, there were a few names that were left off that were shocking.

For Team USA, There could be an argument for at least a dozen. Unfortunately, there are a few names that deserved it more, so let’s get into the three players.

Tage Thompson

Tage “Lemieux,” remember that? When Tage Thompson was dominating the NHL and scoring goals at will? Unfortunately, due to injuries, he hasn’t been able to continue at the pace that he was on just a few seasons ago. As a result, he was not added to the Team USA 4 Nations roster.

He was beaten out by players like Matt Boldy, Vincent Trocheck, and Brock Nelson. Three very good players who will help a very solid US team compete for gold. Sadly, this is the worst part of the decision process for international play. Typically, it goes off of recency bias and not how the player has been doing over the last few seasons. Either way, look for Thompson to be an injury replacement if they need one.

Tage Thompson left off 4 Nations USA

Cole Caufield

Cole Caufield is one of the game’s brightest young stars. He plays in one of the biggest hockey markets and scores goals when the team needs it most. Much like Connor Bedard for Team Canada, he should have been on the roster. He has been playing very well this season and deserves a spot on the roster. But also, the marketability that comes with Caufield playing in Montreal for Team USA. It’s a similar situation to Montembeault for Team Canada. He has the chance to play in front of his NHL team’s fans, who are also in his hometown. While representing his country, that will drive ticket sales. Caufield would attract younger Canadiens fans to the games to watch him play in a best-on-best tournament.

The 4 Nation Face-Off runs Feb. 12-20 in what should a very exciting skilled and talented tournament. NHL fans, we finally get to see best-on-best.

Next: Bedard Left Off 4 Nations Team Canada: Right or Wrong?