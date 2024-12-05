Elliotte Friedman writes in his latest 32 Thoughts column, “I think Pittsburgh has real interest in Nils Hoglander. Meanwhile, the Penguins have shoppers for Drew O’Connor.” The Hoglander trade rumors have been out there for about a week now, and in a recent episode of The Hockey Writers Roundtable, analysts Matthew Zator and Jacob Billington delved into the possibility of the Vancouver Canucks trading the struggling forward.
The discussion highlighted Höglander’s current standing with the team, his value as a trade asset, and potential moves that could address the Canucks’ defensive needs. Here’s a breakdown of their thoughts and what it might mean for Vancouver’s season.
Höglander’s Performance: Promising But Inconsistent
Höglander, 23, has shown flashes of his potential but has struggled with consistency. He’s a high-energy player known for his relentless forechecking and offensive creativity. However, his production hasn’t reached the expected level at this stage.
The two analysts highlighted his reluctance to shoot, often opting to pass in scoring opportunities. Defensive lapses and offensive-zone penalties have occasionally put him in the coaching staff’s “doghouse.” Ex-Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau faced similar frustrations. Current head coach Rick Tocchet prioritizes defensive reliability, making Höglander’s spot in the lineup tenuous.
Could Höglander Be the Key to Acquiring Defensive Help?
The Canucks’ need for defensive reinforcements is well-documented, especially with Marcus Pettersson of the Pittsburgh Penguins emerging as a trade target. Analysts suggest that Höglander, paired with another asset, could make for an enticing package to acquire Pettersson.
Pettersson’s strong defensive play would fill a significant hole in the Canucks’ lineup. The team, in particular, seeks stability on the back end. With Patrick Allvin and Jim Rutherford’s familiarity with the Penguins organization, Vancouver could be in a favorable position to negotiate such a trade.
Höglander’s position on the team has become increasingly precarious. Fourth-liners like Dakota Joshua and players from the AHL have stepped up. They’ve taken advantage of chances Höglander has yet to capitalize on. While his tenacity and skill set still make him valuable, he hasn’t been able to lock down a top-six role. That fact alone could make him expendable if the Canucks need to make a move.
The Bottom Line: Is a Trade Imminent?
As the Canucks continue their search for defensive depth, Höglander’s value as a trade asset makes him a trade candidate. His skill set could flourish in a different system, and acquiring a top-four defenseman like Pettersson could bolster Vancouver’s lineup.
If a trade happens, it will mark a turning point for both Höglander and the Canucks. While the team addresses a critical need on defense, Höglander could find a fresh start with a new organization. For now, all eyes are on the Canucks’ front office to see how this situation unfolds.
Related: Canucks Fire Back at Media Over Misinformed J.T. Miller Rumors
