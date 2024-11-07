In our Nov. 6, 2024 NHL Trade Talk Recap, we look at several trade rumors. Could Nazem Kadri be returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs? Seems implausible, but could it happen? Additionally, if the Montreal Canadiens traded Arber Xhekaj, would it be a decision they would come to regret?
Also, the Winnipeg Jets won yet another game—this time against Utah. Can the Jets keep on winning? Unlike the Nashville Predators, whose season has started so badly that their GM, Barry Trotz, is hinting at a rebuild. Could that happen in Music City? They lost again on Wednesday night.
What does Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green think about the relevance of fighting in today’s NHL? In a walk through history, looking 30 years backward, revisit the story of the New York Islander GM Mike Milbury, who seemed to have a black cloud over his decisions.
In good and bad news for the Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid was back in action and played well. However, the Golden Knights clawed back to win by a score of 4-2.
Could Nazem Kadri Make a Return to the Maple Leafs?
During a recent interview, former Toronto Maple Leafs star and current Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri hinted he’d be open to a reunion with his hometown team. While the 34-year-old’s comments weren’t a direct request for a trade, he expressed a lasting connection to Toronto. And, with the Flames in a transition period and the Maple Leafs looking to shake up their roster, the possibility of Kadri’s return to Toronto is intriguing.
Could the Maple Leafs benefit from Kadri’s tenacity and experience again? Or would his salary and no-trade clause make such a move too tricky?
Travis Green Weighs In on Fighting’s Role in Today’s NHL
Ottawa Senators head coach Travis Green recently defended captain Brady Tkachuk’s decision to drop the gloves against Buffalo’s Jordan Greenway. Green believes in the importance of protecting star players. Although fighting is less common in today’s NHL, it still has its place. He added that Tkachuk’s fight was a natural response, not instigated, and reflective of the game’s physical demands.
As the NHL evolves towards speed and skill, will fighting to protect top players still be necessary? Or might this aspect of hockey one day disappear?
Revisiting the Legacy of Mike Milbury: The Islanders’ Worst Hire?
As we approach the 30th anniversary of Mike Milbury’s hiring, his tenure as the New York Islanders general manager remains among the most controversial in NHL history. Known for poorly executed trades and unfortunate decisions, Milbury’s legacy includes losing critical players like Roberto Luongo, Zdeno Chara, and Jason Spezza. He also authored the infamous 15-year contract for goaltender Rick DiPietro. The Islanders are still paying for that move.
Was Milbury the worst hire in NHL history? Or did his decisions reflect a different era of management?
Hellebuyck Fuels Yet Another Jets Win
The Winnipeg Jets won again on Tuesday night. The win marks another strong outing for Winnipeg’s power play and defensive core, as well as a shutout for Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets extended their impressive season start.
With a challenging game against the Colorado Avalanche ahead, can the Jets continue their winning streak?
Trotz Threatens to Rebuild Given His Predators’ Struggles
Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz raised eyebrows with comments about a potential rebuild following the team’s disappointing 4-7-1 start. Trotz invested heavily in free agency this offseason, emphasizing that he’s prepared to start a rebuild if needed. Can the Predators become competitive, or will more drastic changes be coming?
Trading Arber Xhekaj: A Risky Move for Canadiens?
Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes has never hesitated to make moves. However, the rumored trade of defenseman Arber Xhekaj is debatable. While Xhekaj’s physicality and offensive potential have drawn interest across the league, trading him could be risky. He has a unique skill set that would be a challenge to replace.
Could trading Xhekaj be a mistake the Canadiens regret down the road?
