Canucks Outclass Ducks in 5-1 Victory: Hughes Hits Milestone

The Vancouver Canucks won a decisive 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, with Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser leading the way in a strong team performance. The win marked Vancouver’s sixth consecutive win over Anaheim and continued their momentum in the season. The team now boasts six wins in its last eight games.

Key Performances by the Canucks Include Hughes 300 Assists

Quinn Hughes recorded three assists. By doing so, he reached an impressive milestone—his 300th career assist—in his 376th NHL game. This makes Hughes one of the NHL’s most dynamic offensive defensemen. It also reinforces his status as a Norris Trophy winner and an anchor for the Canucks’ blue line. He was strong at both ends and helped Vancouver dominate possession and maintain their edge over Anaheim.

Historic Hughes adds to his resume.



Congrats to Captain Quinn on becoming the 3rd fastest defenceman in NHL history to reach 300 career assists. 👏#Canucks | @McDonaldsCanada pic.twitter.com/PtwdYYhpkj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 6, 2024

Brock Boeser was also instrumental in the Canucks’ offense. He scored a power-play goal in the first period that tied the game at 1-1. He later assisted on a third-period goal by Jake DeBrusk, finishing the game with two points and breaking a two-game scoring drought. Boeser has been a consistent offensive contributor in Vancouver’s top six this season.

Solid Contributions All-Around from Sherwood and Lankinen

Kiefer Sherwood had a standout game. The Canucks hitting machine scored both a goal, added an assist, and logged three hits. His go-ahead goal in the first period – just 57 seconds after Boeser’s equalizer – gave Vancouver a lead it would not lose. Sherwood’s hard-nosed play on the third line has made him an asset in the game’s offensive and physical aspects.

Kevin Lankinen was steady in goal. He made 21 saves on 22 shots and allowed only an early power-play goal by Ducks rookie Olen Zellweger. Lankinen improved his season record to 6-0-2. He’s been a surprise and has become a dependable option as Vancouver waits for Thatcher Demko’s return. Demko, the team’s star goalie, is recovering from a knee injury sustained last season but could soon be back in practice after testing his recovery in team morning skates.

Looking Ahead for the Canucks

The Canucks now head to Los Angeles for the final game of their California road trip. The team is riding a wave of confidence and building chemistry under head coach Rick Tocchet. This win once again showed Vancouver’s balanced approach.

Brock Boeser Canucks season

When this Canucks team is on, it is a mix of star power and solid depth contributions. These factors have been critical to their strong season start and might set the stage for a playoff push.

Related: Would Canucks Risk Trading Star for Sabres’ Bowen Byram?