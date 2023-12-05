Corey Perry’s NHL Future in Question After NHL Investigation

There is a ton of news coming out of the NHL Board of Governors meetings today. Among the items addressed with the media, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has yet to decide whether Corey Perry will need to engage in a conversation with him for a potential return to his NHL career. It doesn’t sound like Perry is being ruled out from ever being able to return to the NHL, but his future is in question after the investigation if Bettman deems Perry needs to get permission first.

Bettman expressed his comfort with the results of the investigation conducted by the Chicago Blackhawks into Perry’s situation, emphasizing that it doesn’t involve any other players or their families. In other words, the league has found no issues with the Blackhawks choosing to terminate his contract.

Bettman says he is comfortable with results of Blackhawks investigation into Corey Perry, has not determined if the player will need to have a conversation/hearing with him to return — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 5, 2023

The Blackhawks’ interim general manager, Kyle Davidson, addressed the matter, emphasizing its was a team matter. News has since leaked that it was alcohol related, even though specifics are sketchy. Perry, in a statement of his own, expressed sincere apologies to the entire Chicago organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, teammates, fans, and family. He acknowledged his embarrassment and expressed regret for letting everyone down.

Could Perry Come Back Soon?

There is already talk that a couple of teams would show interest if Perry is cleared to return. That may take some time depending on the kind of treatment or help Perry is seeking, or the NHL’s process to approve him. There is also a reported investigation by the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) into the Blackhawks’ decision to terminate Perry’s contract. Larry Brooks reports that the NHLPA is actively reviewing the matter within the 60-day window to file a grievance.

Corey Perry clears waivers. Contract terminated by Blackhawks

Chris Johnston reported something interesting in an article for The Athletic. He noted that, while not clear, Corey Perry may owe the Blackhawks money. He writes:

Perry has 60 days to decide if he wants to file a grievance via the NHL Players’ Association. The matter remains under review, according to a union spokesman. Should he elect to go that route, it would be an exercise in preserving his earning power. Perry is entitled to keep approximately $1 million of his $4 million salary after spending roughly 25 percent of the season on the Blackhawks roster prior to having his contract terminated, which means he technically owes money back to the organization because he received a $2 million signing bonus over the summer.

The uncertainty surrounding Corey Perry’s potential return will be a story more than one NHL team will likely watch closely. There’s still a solid player there and he can help an NHL playoff team in a depth role. But, he has to be willing to come back for lower money and the NHL might decide they need to approve that decision first.

