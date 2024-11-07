Should Alarm Bells Be Ringing Regarding Auston Matthews’ Injury?

When Gino Reda asked if there is any better understanding of the specific nature of Auston Matthew’s injury and if this was something that prevented him from even skating, TSN insider Chris Johnston hinted that it wasn’t time to panic just yet. Head coach Craig Berube was asked if Matthews will play this weekend: “That’s to be determined still. It’s hard for me to answer that question knowing what I know right now with him today.”

Matthews did not practice or skate today and Matthews remains day-to-day.

All that is really known is that this is an upper-body injury and not related to his past wrist injuries. That he’s not skating is a bit surprising and it has many wondering if something more serious is going on, especially after rumors broke on Wednesday that Matthews would miss the entire week, including this weekend’s upcoming games. Johnston said it was a cost-benefit and analysis kind of question, hinting Matthews could play, but do the Maple Leafs really need him to?

Don’t Ring the Auston Matthews Alarm Bells Yet

Chris Johnston said, “Don’t hit the alarm bells too loudly, at least not yet. Really, this has all been part of the plan for Matthews since he missed Tuesday’s game, was they just want to take it day by day, give his body a chance to rest from this injury that he’s been managing, really back to training camp to a certain degree.” He added, “Give him a chance this week to get the rest.”

Auston Matthews Maple Leafs 1

He doesn’t expect Matthews to play Friday, but Matthews could play Saturday versus the Montreal Canadiens. Johnston doesn’t think Matthews wants to take too much time away and not skate. It’s at least possible the Maple Leafs get him back Saturday, but if not then, they will look to Matthews playing on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators.

