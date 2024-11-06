Maple Leafs and Islanders Linked as Trade Fit for Depth Defenseman

The New York Islanders find themselves in a difficult spot with a string of injuries on their roster, the latest being Adam Pelech. Pelech is sidelined for at least a month, leaving a clear need for defensive help. The Islanders are looking for a left-handed defenseman but the trade market is thin. That said, there is one player available who just so happened to join the Toronto Maple Leafs — Matt Benning.
With limited cap space, the Islanders may not be able to pursue high-profile players, but the Maple Leafs could be a practical solution to shore up their blue line, as per Rob Couch.
The Maple Leafs recently acquired Benning from the San Jose Sharks in the trade that sent Timothy Liljegren to San Jose, and the Leafs have reportedly made Benning available for trade. The 30-year-old defenseman brings 464 games of NHL experience and a reliable defensive presence, which could immediately benefit the Islanders who are struggling despite picking up a win Tuesday night.
Last season, Benning played 77 games, notching 24 points, 125 blocked shots, and 122 hits—impressive numbers for a depth defenseman. His $1.25 million AAV is a bargain for a team like the Islanders, who need a temporary yet effective fix without breaking the bank.
With the Islanders, Benning Would Get a Chance to Play
A member of the Leafs, Benning isn’t likely to see the ice unless something drastic happens in Toronto. If they suffer some injuries of their own, he’s a solid depth piece. Unfortunately for Benning, the opposite is happening as the Leafs’ roster is starting to get healthy. That will push him even further down the depth chart.
He’s made it clear that his focus is on playing well and making decisions difficult for Toronto. He may just not get a chance to show his stuff and with the Islanders, he could play actual minutes. If they acquired him to fill Pelech’s spot, it wouldn’t cost much.
This move wouldn’t require a hefty return and Toronto would be happy to do right by Benning. Some may argue that sending him to the Islanders isn’t doing right by the blueliner, but at least he’d have a chance to play.
