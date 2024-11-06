McDavid Back in Lineup as Oilers face the Golden Knights

Both Bob Stauffer and Ryan Rishaug are tweeting that Connor McDavid was taking rushes with the top line at practice ahead of Wednesday’s game between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights. The tweets seem to hint that McDavid might be in the lineup, signaling a return to the Oilers far ahead of schedule.

Stauffer tweeted the possible lines for tonight’s game. He noted that Jeff Skinner was skating with McDavidand Zach Hyman. The line of Vasily Podkolzin, Leon Draisaitl, and Viktor Arvidsson stayed the same. Adam Henrique was with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor Brown. Mattias Janmark was with Derek Ryan and Corey Perry with Noah Philp as the extra forward.

Ryan Rishaug also noted that “McDavid skating on a line with Hyman and Skinner. Draisaitl line remains the same, but RNH now centering Henrique and Brown. Odd, based on this looks like 97 would be in. Unless they’re just doing this for the skate.”

Oilers Connor McDavid is in vs the Vegas Golden Knights

Tony Brar tweeted, “Appears — based off line rushes — Connor McDavid returns tonight vs. VGK. Will await confirmation from Knoblauch this morning.” Oilers play-by-play voice Jack Michaels was the first to outright say that McDavid was back.

Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk tweeted, “Looks like Connor McDavid will make his return to the lineup tonight against Vegas. He’ll have Jeff Skinner & Zach Hyman on his wings. The captain working on faceoffs with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mark Stuart at morning skate.

