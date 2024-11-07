Reflecting on Kadri’s Comments: A Maple Leafs Reunion Still in Play?

While his comments weren’t likely meant to suggest he was looking for a trade out of Calgary, current Flames forward and former Toronto Maple Leafs star Nazem Kadri left the door open for a possible return to his hometown team. During an interview in late October, the 34-year-old said when asked about an eventual return to the Leafs, “I mean, who knows? I would definitely not put that out of the equation for sure… everybody knows how I feel about the city and the team.”

Mark Freitas of FiredUp Network took a closer look at the idea of a reunion in Toronto. To say the least, it’s a fascinating thought.

Nazem Kadri of the Flames comments on a possible Maple Leafs trade reunion

Kadri’s Roots in Toronto Run Deep

Kadri spent a decade with the Leafs. He recently discussed his career on The Leaf Report podcast while promoting his new memoir, Dreamer: My Life on the Edge. During the interview, he was asked if he would ever consider going back to the Leafs. The timing of the question was intriguing, if only because the Flames are a team playing well but going through a retool. It’s not clear he wants to stay for it, but he told the media to “pump the brakes” when they started asking about his future.

The Maple Leafs are also potentially making changes if John Tavares and Mitch Marner consider different options. They’re struggling on offense and they want to improve the team.

Kadri Is A Different Kind of Player Now

As the article points out, while Kadri’s time in Toronto was polarizing, he was known for his hard-nosed playing style. He became a fan favorite, contributing 161 goals and 196 assists in 561 regular-season games with the Leafs. However, his aggressive play also led to multiple suspensions, including back-to-back postseason bans against the Boston Bruins in 2018 and 2019. These suspensions ultimately contributed to his trade to Colorado.

But, when Kadri played a key role in helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022, some Leafs fans looked back on that deal and wondered if it was a mistake to give up on him before he’d matured.

Now with the Calgary Flames, Kadri’s name is out there in trade talks. The Flames are playing better than many believed they might this season, but when he signed as a free agent, he wasn’t necessarily signing up for a rebuild. His future still isn’t clear based on what direction the team will take this season. Speculation is that most of the big trades the Flames plan to make are done. But, should the team start to struggle, it would be logical for the organization to field calls on some of their players.

Is a Kadri Return to Toronto Even Possible?

Toronto’s lineup could benefit from Kadri’s tenacity and depth at center, especially given their new coach Craig Berube loves to reward that kind of play. Kadri could also address Toronto’s recent power play struggles. Kadri doesn’t kill penalties, but his offense and aggressive style would be a welcome addition. Firedup Network writes:

If a trade were to happen, the Leafs would get Kadri, and in exchange, they could give up Nick Robertson, David Kämpf, Calle Järnkrok, and picks.

His return would be challenging due to Kadri’s no-movement clause and his substantial contract. Even if he is willing, his salary creates complications. His current deal at $7 million per season runs until 2029. That might look like a fair rate given the rising salary cap, but it’s still a challenging number for the Maple Leafs to make work; not without other moves.

A deal is unlikely to materialize anytime soon. What happens as the NHL Trade Deadline nears is another story. And, given the fact that Kadri would be open to a return, the no-trade clause won’t be an issue. Kadri’s connection to Toronto remains strong. Is it stronger than his desire to win in Calgary?

