Dylan Holloway didn’t skate on Wednesday (he was told no activity for 24 hours), but he hopes to be back in the lineup for the St. Louis Blues this week and wants to play Thursday night against Utah. The report of his return to the team so quickly is tremendous news considering the scare of his throat injury on Tuesday when he took a puck in the neck and was stretchered out by medical personnel.

Dylan Holloway addresses last night's scary injury and says he's hoping to play Thursday. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/pVIQmSMIN0 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 6, 2024

Holloway was back at the rink on Wednesday and spoke with the media after being discharged from the hospital. He told reporters he intends to play against Utah tomorrow. Beyond having to rest for a day, he made no determination on his status past that.

Holloway added that the puck struck him in the Vagus nerve, a key part of the parasympathetic nervous system, which caused him to become lightheaded. “It got really blurry. I don’t really remember coming to the bench. Next thing I know I was next to the ambulance on a stretcher.”

Dylan Holloway makes his return to the St. Louis Blues after neck injury

Was Holloway’s Injury As Bad As It Looked?

When asked if the reaction he had to taking the puck in the neck was typical, he said the doctors described it to him like an MMA fighter passing out in a chokehold. It’s not about holding one’s breath, but that the nerve just cuts off oxygen and a person passes out. That’s essentially what happened to him.

When asked if he was worried because his parents were in the building, he responded that it was not a good feeling to know they would have been worried for him, but also said it was much better to have them there and with him than not.

The good news is that Holloway is doing well and said he now feels normal.

