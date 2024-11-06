Kent Hughes hasn’t been afraid to make trades as the general manager of the Montreal Canadiens. Some deals have worked out and others haven’t, but if there’s a move he believes improves the team as they go through a rebuild, he’ll pull the trigger. The latest rumored move includes trading defenseman Arber Xhekaj. There’s a lot of chatter surrounding the physical blueliner, but is this a move that would wind up being a huge mistake? Would it be one that Hughes can’t recover from?

Fans will debate whether Hughes won the Tyler Toffoli and Ben Chiarot deals. The return for Sean Monahan was solid, but the center has resurrected his career. Moving Brett Kulak and drafting Lane Hutson might have been Hughes’ best move. But, would the GM dare trade a budding defenseman who has a skill set unlike anyone else in the league?

One insider revealed that trading Arber Xhekaj would be an easy thing for the Montreal Canadiens to do, and should the defenseman become available, it would spark a potential bidding war for his services. As Darren Dreger pointed out recently on TSN Radio, Xhekaj’s physical style and potential have drawn considerable interest, with “double-digit” teams reportedly interested in acquiring him if he were made available.

Dreger argued, “If Kent Hughes ever decided to put Arber Xhekaj on the trade block, there’d be double-digit teams interested in Arber Xhekaj.” The NHL insider isn’t suggesting the Canadiens are open to moving him. That said, if they were to entertain offers, they would get plenty of them.

Despite his struggles with consistency, given the high demand for a unicorn like Xhekaj, it might seem tempting to test the market. At just 23, Xhekaj is exactly the type of rugged, high-impact defenseman that’s increasingly rare in today’s NHL. His size and toughness bring an edge to Montreal’s lineup. But, it’s not only about grit; Xhekaj has shown flashes of offensive potential, a skill set that, with time and proper development, could make him a top-four defenseman.

Trading Xhekaj Comes With Risks for the Canadiens

The risk in trading Xhekaj is real. Players with his combination of size, physicality, and skill don’t come along often, and trying to replace him later could be a challenge. As one fan wrote on Twitter, once removed, the Canadiens will likely struggle to find that element they just traded away.

Kent Hughes trading Arber Xhekaj could be a huge mistake by the Canadiens

And, while there would be a bidding war between teams, the price will only go so high. The Canadiens aren’t about to get a first-rounder for the defenseman, nor will they acquire a difference-maker. The Habs would be trading a player because they’ve decided it’s time to move on, which is never a great position to bargain from.

It’s more than possible that trading Xhekaj would be a decision the organization could end up wishing they hadn’t made.

