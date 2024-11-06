In a commanding home-ice game, the Toronto Maple Leafs shut out the Boston Bruins 4-0 on Tuesday night. Just that quickly, Toronto impressively responded to the Bruins’ recent dominance over them. Anthony Stolarz delivered a standout game with 29 saves – his first shutout of the season. The Maple Leafs were also without their captain, Auston Matthews, who’s listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Despite this, Toronto’s power play ranked second-worst in the league, and it was on fire. It scored three goals to carry home the win.

Morgan Rielly, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies each had big games, showing that the Maple Leafs could step up even with Matthews absent. Here are three takeaways from the game:

Takeaway One: Stolarz Has an Amazing Night in the Net

With Matthews out, the pressure was on Toronto’s defense and goaltending. No problem. Stolarz rose to the occasion. His 29 saves were clutch and set the tone for the Maple Leafs’ defensive efforts. He kept the Bruins off the scoreboard all game.

Stolarz’s calm, composed play in the net gave Toronto the backbone it needed to shut down Boston’s offense confidently. Maple Leafs fans shouldn’t look now, but it seems that Joseph Woll has competition for the starting role with the team. That’s only good news for Toronto.

Takeaway Two: Maple Leafs Power Play Finally Shows Up

Toronto’s power play entered the game with a dismal ranking, but it was the game-changer. Morgan Rielly broke the scoring drought in the second period, with William Nylander adding another power-play goal moments later. The Maple Leafs’ power play was simple, efficient, and aggressive, scoring three times and setting the Bruins back on their heels.

With three of their four goals coming on the man advantage, Toronto’s power play might be finding its stride at just the right time. The difference was a simple and effective process, with Matthew Knies taking up residence in front of Jeremy Swayman‘s crease. Not only is Knies huge, but he’s also quick and has good reflexes. He was a difference-maker in the game.

Morgan Rielly scored first for the Maple Leafs against the Bruins

Takeaway Three: The Maple Leafs Won Without Matthews

Without Matthews, the Maple Leafs needed contributions from their secondary scorers—and they delivered. Knies was effective on both ends of the ice, while Rielly and Nylander took charge offensively. Mitch Marner, as usual, was a creative force with two assists, showcasing his vision and puck-moving skills.

This collective effort showed the team’s depth and resilience, proving they could compete without their top star. The team is talented. Even without Matthews, they survived and prospered. It’s a good sign that there are a lot of excellent players on this team. When they show up, they can win.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ win over the Bruins shows they can play a complete game against tough opponents. With this momentum, they’ll look to keep the intensity high as they prepare to host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. Will Toronto continue their impressive form and build on this shutout win?

Related: Auston Matthews Injury Could Drag Out Longer Than Expected