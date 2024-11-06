Oilers Move Down Noah Philp Following News of McDavid’s Return

With the news that Connor McDavid is returning to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, there’s unfortunate news that comes with the announcement. Budding prospect Noah Philp is being sent back down to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL.

Philp was called up with Drake Caggiula when it was revealed McDavid would miss time. Caggiula was returned to the AHL earlier this week, but Philp stayed put after a couple of strong showings. But, because McDavid is back and the Oilers are going back to Derek Ryan, Philp is heading back to the Condors, where Bob Stauffer tweets that he’ll likely play in Calgary. Being that it’s just down the road, it won’t take long for Philp to get to the arena and join the AHL club.

Is Moving Noah Philp Down the Right Move for the Oilers?

Some fans are arguing that moving Philp back down is a mistake. Considering he’s played so well in camp and preseason, then showed well in the two games he played while with the Oilers, he’s perhaps deserving of a spot. Some believe he’s earned the right to play over Ryan or others like Mattias Janmark.

Noah Philp Oilers preseason

While it’s not likely an issue, some fans are concerned that demoting Philp might lead to him being disillusioned with the organization. This is something the Oilers know well, especially in light of the exit that saw Philip Broberg jump at a chance to join the St. Louis Blues. Having said that, Philp took a full year off for personal reasons and he’s publicly said that he wants key minutes in the AHL so that he can better prepare himself for a longer NHL stay.

