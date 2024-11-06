In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 5, 2024), the question of Auston Matthews‘ captaincy has come up and he is not producing as he’s done in the past. Is he feeling pressure in Toronto or injury? When is he likely to return? In Edmonton, the Oilers struggle to shut down opponents’ power plays. Do they need reinforcements? If so, from where will they come?
Is the Bruins forward Trent Frederic gaining the attention of teams? He’s a pending UFA. Are the Bruins likely to move him? Finally, among the number of injuries reported in today’s posts, perhaps the most concerning is the long-term health of the Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog. His injuries don’t seem to be allowing him to play. Might his career be over?
Finally, there was a scary injury incident in the St. Louis Blues game where Dylan Hollway took a puck to the next and was rushed to the hospital.
Maple Leafs: Is the Captaincy Weighing on Auston Matthews?
On a recent JD Bunkis Podcast episode, two-time Stanley Cup winner Kris Versteeg discussed the weight of being the Maple Leafs captain and how it might impact Auston Matthews. In Toronto’s intense market, the pressure of leadership, accountability, and scrutiny accompanying the captaincy could affect Matthews’ performance. Balancing expectations with his own game adds layers to his challenge, making Versteeg wonder if Matthews is taking on too much. With Matthews out of the lineup tonight, the Maple Leafs shut out the Boston Bruins 4-0, and the team scored three power-play goals. Interesting!
How can Matthews maintain his offensive edge while leading the team? Will he find the right balance to thrive as captain?
The Oilers’ Penalty Kill Hits Rock Bottom: Is a Shake-Up Needed?
The Edmonton Oilers are facing penalty-kill issues, which rank dead last in the NHL with a 60% success rate. The team struggles to fill the gaps after losing key players from last season’s solid PK unit. Recent games show a troubling trend. Head coach Chris Knoblauch admits improvements are needed, but with limited options on the trade market and no cap space, the team faces tough choices.
Will the Oilers find a way to stabilize their PK internally, or is a roster shake-up coming?
Bruins: Trade Rumors Heat Up Around Forward Trent Frederic
Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic has the attention of multiple teams as a pending UFA. He brings a mix of physicality and skill. Frederic’s size, toughness, and character make him an attractive trade target, especially as the Bruins weigh their options following a shaky start. Frederic has proven effective on the ice with a recent career-best season, even if his early season stats are lagging.
Will the Bruins hold onto Frederic to regain leverage, or is a trade imminent?
Avalanche: Is Gabriel Landeskog’s NHL Return in Jeopardy?
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has reportedly encountered a “significant” setback in his recovery. Is his entire season—and potentially his career—in question? His return timeline remains unclear despite multiple knee surgeries, including a recent cartilage replacement. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar is unable to confirm a recovery date. If Landeskog cannot return, retirement could have significant financial implications. Is long-term injured reserve (LTIR) a more viable option for the team?
Could this setback mark the end of Landeskog’s NHL career, or will he be able to fight back?
Good News On Dylan Holloway’s Injury Scare
Dylan Holloway is alert and in stable condition after taking a puck to the neck in St. Louis. He has been transported to the hospital for further evaluation and monitoring, but he is expected to be fine. His airway remains open and unobstructed, with no swelling around his neck. A precautionary scan has been scheduled at the hospital. The injury occurred when Holloway was stretchered off from the bench, prompting an early end to the first period.
