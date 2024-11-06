Senators Coach Travis Green on the Relevance of Fighting

Ottawa Senators head coach Travis Green recently commented on an incident involving team captain Brady Tkachuk, who dropped the gloves against Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway. Green shared his thoughts on the necessity of fights to defend top players and offered a perspective on the changing nature of fighting in the NHL. The Senators coach defended Tkachuk’s fight. The reason is simple: “Teams don’t want their top guys hit hard.”

Green Believes In Fighting to Protect Star Players

Green highlighted a common sentiment among NHL teams. Like any NHL coach, he wants to protect his star players from taking big hits. He noted that while fighting isn’t always encouraged, preventing hard or potentially dangerous hits on key players can become necessary. “Teams generally don’t want their top guys getting hit hard,” Green explained. He acknowledged the need for tough players like Tkachuk to stand up for themselves and their teammates when the game demands it.

According to Green, Tkachuk’s fight with Greenway was not premeditated or instigated. Instead, it was a natural response to the game’s physicality. He remarked that, in this case, “there were two guys that might drop the gloves before Brady did.” Green suggested that fights often arise spontaneously between willing participants rather than through forced or orchestrated conflict.

The Changing Landscape: Is Fighting Still Relevant in Hockey?

Green also touched on how fighting in the NHL has evolved. While the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s saw more frequent on-ice brawls, today’s game focuses less on fighting. Green pointed out that although fighting is still allowed, it’s far less common. The NHL now emphasizes skill and speed over physical intimidation. Despite the shift, Green believes that fights can still play a role in the game, as shown by Tkachuk’s altercation.

Brady Tkachuk is willing to fight, even though he’s a star on the Senators

Green’s comments raise interesting questions about the role of fighting in today’s NHL. While there may be less of it, the ability to stand up for teammates still holds value. That’s particularly true for players like Tkachuk, who plays with an edge. As the game continues to evolve, the role of fighting may shrink. However, as long as hits and tough play are part of hockey, there might always be a place for the occasional fight to protect the stars.

