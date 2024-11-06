Predators’ GM Threatens Rebuild, Reveals Who Isn’t Being Traded

In what became a shocking and viral audio clip on Tuesday, Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz addressed the possibility of a rebuild for the Nashville Predators. Just a few weeks after spending huge money in free agency to make themselves contenders, the Preds have struggled to pick up wins and Trotz is growing impatient.

After the team’s sluggish 4-7-1 start, Trotz said, “I’m trying to do some things right now… we will be limited a little because of contracts… if we don’t get it going, then I’m going to start our rebuild plan.” The comments gained traction and speculation started to surface about what that meant. Who might be going? Who would be safe?

Seeing the clip take on a life of its own, Trotz later clarified that any rebuild would not be a complete teardown.

Speaking on 102.5 The Game, Trotz expressed frustration over the Predators’ early struggles despite a major offseason that saw the team invest $108.5 million in stars like Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei. Trotz emphasized that, while he has a “rebuild plan” ready, his goal remains to keep Nashville competitive.

“If we don’t get it going, then I’m going to start our rebuild plan,” Trotz said, adding that he’s currently working to address issues without drastic moves. He admitted that certain player contracts would restrict immediate changes, but he’s closely monitoring the team’s performance over the next few weeks.

However, Trotz was not saying he would gut the roster. Speaking with The Tennessean, he noted, “We’re never going to burn it down to the studs.”. Trotz explained that he wants to avoid subjecting Nashville fans to a lengthy rebuild that gambles on securing top draft picks. Instead, he’s aiming for a middle ground, blending veteran talent with a new core of young players to remain competitive while developing future stars.

Predators Aren’t Afraid to Play Young Guys With New Stars

“We have three 40-goal scorers from last season, and they’re all passing the puck,” Trotz said, hinting that he expects more production from his top players. He also reassured fans that key figures like Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, Ryan O’Reilly, Skjei, Stamkos, Marchessault, and goaltender Juuse Saros are central to the team’s future and “aren’t going anywhere.”

Barry Trotz Predators GM threatening a rebuild in Nashville

By “threading the needle,” Trotz is hoping to keep Nashville competitive while fostering the next core group of players. He noted that while stars and cornerstone players are secure, younger players may see opportunities if the team’s struggles continue.

For now, Trotz’s message is clear: he’s not giving up on the season but is prepared to pivot if the team doesn’t start delivering results. The Predators’ upcoming road games may prove crucial in determining whether Trotz’s rebuild plan remains on standby or becomes a reality.

