Good News on Dylan Holloway Injury Emerges After Scary Incident

A frightening moment unfolded in St. Louis as Blues and former Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway was stretchered off the ice after being struck in the neck by a puck. The incident led officials to end the first period early, while fans, players, and officials anxiously awaited updates on Holloway’s condition.
Those updates came fairly quickly from insiders and the St. Louis Blues organization. Precautionary scans were scheduled but there was reportedly no imminent danger.
Initial reports indicated that Holloway’s airway remained open and unobstructed, with no swelling around his neck—positive news shared by Frank Seravalli on social media. According to sources, Holloway was promptly transported to a local hospital for precautionary scans to ensure there was no internal damage.
It was an odd, but scary situation as Holloway took a puck off a deflection but continued to play the rest of his shift, almost as if nothing had happened. When he went to skate to the bench, it became clear that something was bothering him. It was while he was on the bench that the situation became dire. Medical personnel showed up immediately to help get him the attention he needed.
The Blues offered an update on their social media account: “UPDATE: Dylan Holloway is alert and in stable condition. He is being transported to the hospital for continued monitoring and further evaluation.”
UPDATE: Dylan Holloway is alert and in stable condition. He is being transported to the hospital for continued monitoring and further evaluation. #stlblues— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 6, 2024
DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/ej4C6hI41S https://t.co/ej4C6hI41S
Good News Surfacing Out of St. Louis On Holloway’s Incident
In a reassuring note, Holloway’s parents, who had traveled to watch him play, are with him at the hospital. The Tampa Bay Lightning (the Blues opponent on Tuesday) sent Holloway their well wishes and the broader hockey community posted on social media requests to pray and keep Holloway in their minds and hearts. All are hoping for a swift and full recovery, and the early news that he is going to be OK is excellent.
Holloway’s incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks players face and just how critical emergency medical pros on each NHL team are. Holloway, 23, joined the Blues in August after signing a two-year offer sheet worth $4.5 million. So far this season, he has four goals and two assists for six points.
