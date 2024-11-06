Auston Matthews Injury Could Drag Out Longer Than Expected

While the injury isn’t said to be overly serious, — and not related to his previous wrist injury — it does sound like Auston Matthews sitting out Tuesday’s game for the Toronto Maple Leafs might not be a one-off. Insiders are reporting that his absence could drag into the weekend, potentially seeing Matthews miss the next two games for the team.
Both Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun of TSN are reporting this is an issue that has been hampering Matthews for some time. LeBrun said, “It’s something they’ve been monitoring really since camp.” He added, “My understanding is that they finally said, let’s just get off the ice here and make sure that you’re fine.”
The understanding was that if this were the playoffs, Matthews would work through it. But, because it’s still early in the season, the Leafs didn’t want to take any chances. “Why risk it,” LeBrun said.
LeBrun acknowledges that his injury likely impacted his production, but he finds it hard to separate his struggles from the overall offensive issues the team has faced this season. While the start hasn’t been ideal, LeBrun believes pulling him now was the right decision to prevent things from worsening.
Elliotte Friedman said that Matthews has always been very private about his injury status so it’s not clear and it may not be known in full detail how severe the issue is.
A Break Might Be Helpful For Matthews
To argue that the Leafs don’t want Matthews in the lineup would be a stretch. That said, if he takes a short break and misses a game or two isn’t the worst thing that could happen. LeBrun said that if anyone can come back and rip off back-to-back hat tricks, it would be Matthews.
Perhaps one step back means two steps forward and Matthews gets right back on pace to his regular totals.
There is a lot of shock that the Leafs have struggled as they have offensively and their 6-5-2 record is a result of their offense and power play not showing up. Ironically, the Leafs won 4-0 over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.
Next: Two Former Oilers Hit with Tough Injury Luck After Joining Blues
More News
-
NHL News/ 10 mins ago
Auston Matthews Injury Could Drag Out Longer Than Expected
Although the injury is said not to be incredibly serious, NHL insiders are reporting...
-
Boston Bruins/ 9 hours ago
Bruins’ Gritty Forward Getting Trade Interest From “Several Teams”
Boston Bruins' gritty forward Trent Frederic is getting trade interest from "several teams" reports...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 10 hours ago
Would Canucks Risk Trading Star for Sabres’ Bowen Byram?
The Vancouver Canucks need another defenseman. Could Bowen Byram be the focus of a...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Being Maple Leafs Captain Is Impacting Auston Matthews’ Play
This season the Toronto Maple Leafs made Auston Mathews captain. How is Matthews play...
-
Calgary Flames/ 23 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Wild, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Jets, Flames
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 4 – Kuzmenko moves his feet, Kaprisov is needed...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames’ Andrei Kuzmenko Responds to Coaching Challenge
Andrei Kuzmenko has started well for the Calgary Flames. However, his coach has asked...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid Offers Tease on Return Date to Oilers Lineup
Connor McDavid skated at the Oilers' optional practice on Monday and then told the...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
The Good, Bad, & Ugly in the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 OT Loss to the Wild
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Minnesota Wild in overtime. What...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Insider: Wild Know “Deep Down” Truth About Kirill Kaprizov’s Next Contract
One insider noted that the Minnesota Wild know deep down the truth about what...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl Proving a Point Without McDavid: Oilers Beat Flames 4-2
The Edmonton Oilers praised Leon Draisaitl who stepped up again vs the Flames and...