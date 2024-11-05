Bruins’ Gritty Forward Getting Trade Interest From “Several Teams”

ESPN analyst and NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported on X.com Tuesday: “In speaking to sources, several teams are interested in pending UFA (after this season) @NHLBruins Frederic. With his size, speed, toughness, character, and skill – he’s drawing attention in the marketplace.” An experienced player, he’s played in 293 NHL games, all with the Bruins, accumulating 48 goals, 49 assists, and 97 points.
In speaking to sources, several teams are interested in pending UFA (after this season) @NHLBruins Frederic. With his size, speed, toughness, character and skill – he’s drawing attention in the marketplace.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/zzM7yqLyW2— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 5, 2024
As a pending UFA, Frederic’s performance is under scrutiny. The Boston Bruins have been better of late, but their rocky start has likely opened up trade discussions, and despite being a promising player selected 29th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, Frederic’s current statistics—three points and a -8 rating over 13 games—are not indicative of a breakout contract year. At 26, he has established himself as a middle-six forward but has yet to fully realize the potential expected of a first-round pick.
Frederic Has More In Him and Offers Something Teams Like
After a career-best season last year, where he scored 18 goals and added 22 assists, Frederic’s slow start might be something teams overlook because of his ability to play a physical game. He’s got a past history of offensive production and if he can find that again in another city, the combination of his “edge” and skill might be attractive. He’s second on the team with 41 hits, so even though he’s not scoring, he is trying to be impactful.
The issue for the Bruins is that Frederic is a buy-low candidate given the Bruins’ early struggles. The team, if it’s considering a trade, might want to wait until they have the leverage with a better record.
Until then, Weekes’ report suggests Frederic’s name will be increasingly mentioned in trade discussions.
Next: Would Canucks Risk Trading Star for Sabres’ Bowen Byram?
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Bruins’ Gritty Forward Getting Trade Interest From “Several Teams”
Boston Bruins' gritty forward Trent Frederic is getting trade interest from "several teams" reports...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 hours ago
Would Canucks Risk Trading Star for Sabres’ Bowen Byram?
The Vancouver Canucks need another defenseman. Could Bowen Byram be the focus of a...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Being Maple Leafs Captain Is Impacting Auston Matthews’ Play
This season the Toronto Maple Leafs made Auston Mathews captain. How is Matthews play...
-
Calgary Flames/ 17 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Wild, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Jets, Flames
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 4 – Kuzmenko moves his feet, Kaprisov is needed...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames’ Andrei Kuzmenko Responds to Coaching Challenge
Andrei Kuzmenko has started well for the Calgary Flames. However, his coach has asked...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid Offers Tease on Return Date to Oilers Lineup
Connor McDavid skated at the Oilers' optional practice on Monday and then told the...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
The Good, Bad, & Ugly in the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 OT Loss to the Wild
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Minnesota Wild in overtime. What...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Insider: Wild Know “Deep Down” Truth About Kirill Kaprizov’s Next Contract
One insider noted that the Minnesota Wild know deep down the truth about what...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl Proving a Point Without McDavid: Oilers Beat Flames 4-2
The Edmonton Oilers praised Leon Draisaitl who stepped up again vs the Flames and...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Alex Ovechkin Inches Closer to Gretzky with Goal No. 860
Alex Ovechkin scores his 860th career goal, putting him just 35 goals shy of...