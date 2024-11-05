Artem Zub, the Ottawa Senators defenseman, provided a brief update on his recovery and potential return to the lineup. Speaking to the media, Zub said he’s feeling good. However, he stopped short of confirming whether he’ll play in the upcoming Senators’ game against the Buffalo Sabres. Zub’s status remains daily, and fans hope his return could bolster Ottawa’s defensive depth. Here’s what we know about Zub’s recovery and possible return.
Zub Is “Feeling Good” and Practicing With Teammates Again
After missing eight games due to a concussion, Zub shared that he’s feeling well and back on the ice. He didn’t provide a definitive answer about his return against Buffalo. However, he noted that he’s been participating in practices and feeling optimistic about his progress. His cautious optimism gives fans hope, but his return ultimately depends on how his recovery continues in the days ahead.
Breaking news indicates that, while Zub initially seemed on track for a return, he won’t suit up tonight. Monday’s practice marked his first time with the team since sustaining a concussion. It’s an essential step in his recovery, and he felt good skating alongside his teammates. Though he’s nearing a return, the medical staff did not clear him for game action. It will mark Zub’s ninth straight missed game.
In better news, Linus Ullmark is healthy. He will take the crease tonight.
Throughout his recovery, Zub has been closely supervised by the team’s medical staff. Zub noted that doctors have been checking in on him regularly. Their input will determine whether he’s ready to return or needs more recovery time.
Roster Implications If Zub Is Ready for the Sabres
Zub’s return would boost Ottawa’s defense, especially given his physical play and defensive reliability. In his limited games this season, Zub has put up solid defensive stats, including shots on goal, hits, and blocked shots.
While Zub is trending toward a return, it’s clear that both he and the Senators are being cautious. Whether or not he plays later this week might depend on how he feels after additional practice sessions and any last-minute input from the medical team. If Zub does return, his presence could be a steadying force for Ottawa’s defense and provide the Senators a much-needed defensive boost against the Sabres.
