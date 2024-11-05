In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 4, 2024), Kirill Kaprizov is tied for the lead in the NHL in points. He’s also the center of Minnesota Wild hockey. What does that mean for his next contract? In Edmonton, is goalie Stuart Skinner getting unfair criticism? The Maple Leafs lost another close one in their stretch of three games in four nights. Should Toronto fans worry? The Winnipeg Jets keep winning, this time coming back from two goals to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4. Finally, in Calgary, the Flames coaching staff challenged former 39-goal scorer Andrei Kuzmenko to “move his feet” more. How did Kuzmenko respond?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 4

Kaprizov’s Next Contract Could Be Massive

In a recent 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas discussed the high stakes surrounding Kirill Kaprizov’s upcoming contract with the Minnesota Wild. With a standout season underway, Kaprizov’s value to the franchise goes beyond point production. Given his impact, the Wild may have to offer a deal comparable to the league’s top players, like Auston Matthews or Leon Draisaitl.

Will the Wild financially commit to securing Kaprizov’s future in Minnesota?

Read More Here

Scribe Defends Stuart Skinner: Oilers’ Backup Plan Isn’t as Simple as Fans Think

The Athletic’s Allan Mitchell defends Edmonton Oilers’ goaltender Stuart Skinner amidst fan frustration, arguing that Skinner’s current cap-friendly contract and recent performances make him a valuable asset for the team. Mitchell suggests that the Oilers’ options are limited, with no real backup plan in place and expensive alternatives out of reach due to cap constraints.

Is Skinner the best option the Oilers have, or should they be seeking other solutions?

Read Full NHL Trade Talk Story Here

Maple Leafs Grind Out a Point in Overtime Loss to Wild

The Toronto Maple Leafs earned a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild, showing resilience on the second night of a back-to-back series. Despite fatigue, the team maintained a solid defensive structure, with Anthony Stolarz putting in a stellar performance in goal. However, a late defensive lapse allowed the Wild to secure the win in overtime.

Can the Maple Leafs tighten their defense for a stronger showing against the Boston Bruins in their next game?

Read More Here

Winnipeg Jets Overcome Early Deficit to Defeat Lightning 7-4

The Winnipeg Jets showcased their resilience and offensive prowess with a thrilling 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, coming back from an early two-goal deficit. Nikolaj Ehlers reached a significant career milestone as the highest-scoring Danish NHL player, while Mark Scheifele extended his point streak. The Jets’ physicality and power play dominance were critical factors in securing the win.

Winnipeg Jets Pionk, Perfetti, and Ehlers

Can the Jets maintain their momentum and continue their strong push towards a potential Stanley Cup run?

Read Full NHL Trade Talk Story Here

Andrei Kuzmenko Embraces Coaching Advice to Boost Flames’ Offense

After being benched by Flames head coach Ryan Huska, Andrei Kuzmenko took the feedback to heart, particularly the advice to “move his feet more.” Showing renewed energy and creativity in his next game against the Edmonton Oilers, Kuzmenko put in a strong performance, demonstrating his responsiveness to coaching.

Can Kuzmenko keep up this momentum and become the offensive boost the Flames need?

Read More Here

Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Capitals, Canucks, Oilers, Leafs & Flyers