In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 4, 2024), Kirill Kaprizov is tied for the lead in the NHL in points. He’s also the center of Minnesota Wild hockey. What does that mean for his next contract? In Edmonton, is goalie Stuart Skinner getting unfair criticism? The Maple Leafs lost another close one in their stretch of three games in four nights. Should Toronto fans worry? The Winnipeg Jets keep winning, this time coming back from two goals to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4. Finally, in Calgary, the Flames coaching staff challenged former 39-goal scorer Andrei Kuzmenko to “move his feet” more. How did Kuzmenko respond?
Kaprizov’s Next Contract Could Be Massive
In a recent 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas discussed the high stakes surrounding Kirill Kaprizov’s upcoming contract with the Minnesota Wild. With a standout season underway, Kaprizov’s value to the franchise goes beyond point production. Given his impact, the Wild may have to offer a deal comparable to the league’s top players, like Auston Matthews or Leon Draisaitl.
Will the Wild financially commit to securing Kaprizov’s future in Minnesota?
Scribe Defends Stuart Skinner: Oilers’ Backup Plan Isn’t as Simple as Fans Think
The Athletic’s Allan Mitchell defends Edmonton Oilers’ goaltender Stuart Skinner amidst fan frustration, arguing that Skinner’s current cap-friendly contract and recent performances make him a valuable asset for the team. Mitchell suggests that the Oilers’ options are limited, with no real backup plan in place and expensive alternatives out of reach due to cap constraints.
Is Skinner the best option the Oilers have, or should they be seeking other solutions?
Read Full NHL Trade Talk Story Here
Maple Leafs Grind Out a Point in Overtime Loss to Wild
The Toronto Maple Leafs earned a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild, showing resilience on the second night of a back-to-back series. Despite fatigue, the team maintained a solid defensive structure, with Anthony Stolarz putting in a stellar performance in goal. However, a late defensive lapse allowed the Wild to secure the win in overtime.
Can the Maple Leafs tighten their defense for a stronger showing against the Boston Bruins in their next game?
Winnipeg Jets Overcome Early Deficit to Defeat Lightning 7-4
The Winnipeg Jets showcased their resilience and offensive prowess with a thrilling 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, coming back from an early two-goal deficit. Nikolaj Ehlers reached a significant career milestone as the highest-scoring Danish NHL player, while Mark Scheifele extended his point streak. The Jets’ physicality and power play dominance were critical factors in securing the win.
Can the Jets maintain their momentum and continue their strong push towards a potential Stanley Cup run?
Read Full NHL Trade Talk Story Here
Andrei Kuzmenko Embraces Coaching Advice to Boost Flames’ Offense
After being benched by Flames head coach Ryan Huska, Andrei Kuzmenko took the feedback to heart, particularly the advice to “move his feet more.” Showing renewed energy and creativity in his next game against the Edmonton Oilers, Kuzmenko put in a strong performance, demonstrating his responsiveness to coaching.
Can Kuzmenko keep up this momentum and become the offensive boost the Flames need?
Other NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 4 Links:
- Wild’s Kirill “The Thrill” Kaprizov: His Early Season Success
- Flames’ Andrei Kuzmenko Responds to Coaching Challenge
- Canucks’ Nils Aman Surprisingly Clears Waivers: On to Abbotsford
- McDavid Offers Tease on Return Date to Oilers Lineup
- Ehlers Hits Milestone: 3 Takeaways as Jets’ 7-4 Beat the Lightning
- The Good, Bad, & Ugly in the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 OT Loss to the Wild
- Scribe Defends Oilers’ Stuart Skinner: Backup Plan is Complicated
- Blues Get Good News Regarding Philip Broberg’s Injury
- Insider: Wild Know “Deep Down” Truth About Kirill Kaprizov’s Next Contract
Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Capitals, Canucks, Oilers, Leafs & Flyers
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 53 mins ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Wild, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Jets, Flames
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 4 – Kuzmenko moves his feet, Kaprisov is needed...
-
Calgary Flames/ 11 hours ago
Flames’ Andrei Kuzmenko Responds to Coaching Challenge
Andrei Kuzmenko has started well for the Calgary Flames. However, his coach has asked...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
McDavid Offers Tease on Return Date to Oilers Lineup
Connor McDavid skated at the Oilers' optional practice on Monday and then told the...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 13 hours ago
The Good, Bad, & Ugly in the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 OT Loss to the Wild
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Minnesota Wild in overtime. What...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 14 hours ago
Insider: Wild Know “Deep Down” Truth About Kirill Kaprizov’s Next Contract
One insider noted that the Minnesota Wild know deep down the truth about what...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Draisaitl Proving a Point Without McDavid: Oilers Beat Flames 4-2
The Edmonton Oilers praised Leon Draisaitl who stepped up again vs the Flames and...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Alex Ovechkin Inches Closer to Gretzky with Goal No. 860
Alex Ovechkin scores his 860th career goal, putting him just 35 goals shy of...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Takeaways from the Canucks’ 3-2 Win Over the Sharks
Last night, the Vancouver Canucks won a hard-fought game against the San Jose Sharks....
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Oilers Only Make One Lineup Change Ahead of Game vs. Flames
The Edmonton Oilers are going with roughly the same lineup against the Flames they...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Scribe Hints Rangers Could Make Surprise Trade This Offseason
As the New York Rangers answer cap questions this offseason, could a surprise name...