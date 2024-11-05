A Closer Look at the Oilers Trade for Defenceman Ronnie Attard

The Edmonton Oilers made a trade on Monday night, just as the team was getting set to take on the New Jersey Devils in a featured matchup on Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey. Edmonton moved defenceman Ben Gleason in a deal to acquire Ronnie Attard from the Philadelphia Flyers. It was a trade meant to move a lefty for a righty, but also make life easier in the AHL when it comes to rules about playing veterans.

This is not a trade that is likely to impact the Oilers’ main roster. While Attard has played in the NHL over the past few seasons, it hasn’t been often. He is a right-shot defender, which is a trouble area for the Oilers this season.

Attard played in two games with the Flyers in 2022-23, and another 12 appearances with the team last season. Attard has yet to play in an NHL game in 2024-25. He entered training camp this fall as a bubble NHLer but didn’t make the club. He was placed on waivers, went unclaimed, and was sent to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

Attard hasn’t scored in seven games for the Phantoms. The Flyers must have decided it was time for a change of scenery.

Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now tweeted, “Attard can shoot the pill. Double-digit goals in each of the last 2 seasons in the AHL. 6’3″ Right-Shot D. Has some upside.”

Gleason had 32 points (10 G, 22 A) in 62 games with Bakersfield (AHL) last season. He was brought in as a depth player last year but didn’t see much time with the Oilers.

Oilers Get the Benefit With the AHL Veteran Rule

According to the AHL rulebook, each team must dress 12 players per game who have played no more than 260 regular-season games in the AHL, NHL, or any European pro league. This rule has forced the Condors to bench veteran players all season—until now.

