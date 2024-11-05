Being Maple Leafs Captain Is Impacting Auston Matthews’ Play

On a recent episode of the JD Bunkis Podcast, two-time Stanley Cup champion Kris Versteeg joined host JD Bunkis to discuss the impact of the Maple Leafs’ captaincy on Auston Matthews. Versteeg shared insights on the challenges of leadership and accountability, highlighting that the added responsibility could subtly weigh on Matthews. These weights of being the captain in a hockey-mad market like Toronto include facing Toronto’s intense media and fan scrutiny since his arrival.

In this post, the video below breaks down the key points Versteeg and Bunkis touched regarding Matthews’ performance and potential challenges.

The Weight of Auston Matthews’ Being Captain

Versteeg noted that while many consider the modern NHL captaincy less impactful than in the past, it’s still a significant responsibility, especially for a star player in a hockey-centric market like Toronto. Versteeg explains that these pressures are unique. Auston Matthews has been under a microscope since being drafted. Adding the captaincy further intensifies this scrutiny. And, when a player experiences any slump, the expectations can compound the pressure.

According to Versteeg, the role of captain is about producing on the ice, leading teammates, and calling them out when necessary. However, with this expectation comes the need for Matthews to excel individually to lead effectively. For Matthews, any lapse in play is magnified because his performance sets the standard for the entire team. Versteeg suggests that holding others accountable is difficult if a player’s own performance is lacking, creating an extra layer of pressure for Matthews to stay consistently at his best.

Matthews Is Leading By Example and Trying to Do Too Much

Versteeg compares Matthews to NBA star Kevin Durant. He suggested Matthews might sometimes take on too much, especially under playoff-like pressures. The Maple Leafs center, Versteeg notes, occasionally tries to handle puck battles or extend shifts in a way that could overburden him instead of effectively utilizing his linemates. Versteeg points out that these tendencies, while often well-intentioned, could hinder his game and even detract from his offensive production.

Auston Matthews is the Maple Leafs’ captain. Is it weighing on him?

Despite these challenges, Versteeg expresses confidence that Matthews can work through this adjustment period. The transition to captaincy is an evolution. And with time, Matthews may grow more comfortable delegating responsibilities and focusing on his strengths. His play could soon stabilize as he balances the added leadership role with his elite skill set.

The Bottom Line: Will Matthews Settle Into His New Role?

The increased pressure of captaincy is undoubtedly a factor in Matthews’ performance, as he works through internal and external expectations. While Versteeg sees Matthews figuring out this phase, his insights suggest that a lighter approach and a balanced reliance on his teammates could be key to unlocking his full potential under the “C.”

If Matthews finds that balance, it could be the catalyst for his best season yet, reinforcing his status as the face of the franchise and as a true leader in Toronto.

Related: 3 Takeaways as Maple Leafs Hand Jets First Loss of the Season