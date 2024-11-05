3 Things for Fans to Watch as Flames Meet Canadiens

Two struggling clubs desperate for a jolt will meet on Tuesday as the Calgary Flames visit the Montreal Canadiens. Both teams have faced significant challenges early in the season, with the Flames trying to rebound from a 1-5-0 slide in their last six games following a promising start. The Canadiens, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak after showing signs of improved defense but have struggled to find a balance between offensive pressure and defensive reliability.
One team will go home happy tonight. With both teams eager to regain footing, here are three key areas to watch in tonight’s game:
What to Watch One: Special Teams Struggles on Both Sides
Special teams have been a critical weak spot for both the Flames and Canadiens, often resulting in missed scoring opportunities and costly goals against them. Calgary’s power-play unit finally broke an 0-for-18 skid with a goal in their recent game against Edmonton. Yet, their penalty kill remains concerning. It’s operating at just 72.5% efficiency. This was especially evident when a high-sticking penalty from Martin Pospisil led to a decisive power-play goal by Edmonton’s Zach Hyman.
Montreal’s recent special teams performance has also been problematic. The team has put up a 1-for-12 power play showing and an 8-for-13 penalty kill over their past three games. With both teams underperforming, fans should watch to see which team can improve and take advantage of their opponent’s weaknesses.
What to Watch Two: Flames’ Goaltending Decisions
Calgary’s goaltending has been in flux, with Dan Vladar starting the last two games and Dustin Wolf waiting for another chance to prove himself. Vladar impressed with a shutout against the New Jersey Devils. However, his next outing against the Edmonton Oilers saw mixed results. Whether head coach Ryan Huska will continue with Vladar or give Wolf a chance against a Canadiens team that has struggled to score consistently remains to be seen.
Montreal’s Sam Montembeault has been the primary starter, but he holds just a .894 save percentage. That is a simple reflection of the Canadiens’ goaltending concerns. Goaltending decisions and performance could heavily influence the game’s outcome.
What to Watch Three: The Battle of Young Stars and Key Scorers
Rasmus Andersson leads Calgary’s offense with 11 points, while Nick Suzuki tops Montreal’s leaderboard with 13 points, including four goals and nine assists. Suzuki is just one point away from his 300th NHL career point, adding an individual milestone for Canadiens fans to watch. Additionally, Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky’s status is uncertain after he left their last game due to a head injury, so his potential absence could impact Montreal’s offensive depth.
With both teams relying heavily on their top scorers to generate offense, the individual performances of Andersson and Suzuki might determine the pace of the game. Can either one of these players provide crucial momentum for their respective teams?
Predictions for The Flames and the Canadiens
For the Flames: Look for Calgary to capitalize on Montreal’s penalty kill struggles, especially if their power play continues to build momentum. If the Flames can get a solid goaltending performance, they might have a strong chance to leave Montreal with a win.
For the Canadiens: Montreal’s path to victory lies in tightening their defensive play and generating sustained offensive pressure. If Montembeault can elevate his play and Suzuki hits his milestone, the Canadiens could rally for a much-needed home win. Smart money suggests that Cole Caufield might also pot a goal or two.
In a matchup of two teams searching for a spark, the Flames and Canadiens will have to tighten up in areas where they’ve struggled. Expect a close, competitive game as each team battles to turn its season around.
Related: Flames’ Andrei Kuzmenko Responds to Coaching Challenge
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Bruins’ Gritty Forward Getting Trade Interest From “Several Teams”
Boston Bruins' gritty forward Trent Frederic is getting trade interest from "several teams" reports...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 hours ago
Would Canucks Risk Trading Star for Sabres’ Bowen Byram?
The Vancouver Canucks need another defenseman. Could Bowen Byram be the focus of a...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Being Maple Leafs Captain Is Impacting Auston Matthews’ Play
This season the Toronto Maple Leafs made Auston Mathews captain. How is Matthews play...
-
Calgary Flames/ 17 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Wild, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Jets, Flames
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 4 – Kuzmenko moves his feet, Kaprisov is needed...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames’ Andrei Kuzmenko Responds to Coaching Challenge
Andrei Kuzmenko has started well for the Calgary Flames. However, his coach has asked...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid Offers Tease on Return Date to Oilers Lineup
Connor McDavid skated at the Oilers' optional practice on Monday and then told the...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
The Good, Bad, & Ugly in the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 OT Loss to the Wild
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Minnesota Wild in overtime. What...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Insider: Wild Know “Deep Down” Truth About Kirill Kaprizov’s Next Contract
One insider noted that the Minnesota Wild know deep down the truth about what...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl Proving a Point Without McDavid: Oilers Beat Flames 4-2
The Edmonton Oilers praised Leon Draisaitl who stepped up again vs the Flames and...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Alex Ovechkin Inches Closer to Gretzky with Goal No. 860
Alex Ovechkin scores his 860th career goal, putting him just 35 goals shy of...