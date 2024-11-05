3 Things for Fans to Watch as Flames Meet Canadiens

Two struggling clubs desperate for a jolt will meet on Tuesday as the Calgary Flames visit the Montreal Canadiens. Both teams have faced significant challenges early in the season, with the Flames trying to rebound from a 1-5-0 slide in their last six games following a promising start. The Canadiens, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak after showing signs of improved defense but have struggled to find a balance between offensive pressure and defensive reliability.

One team will go home happy tonight. With both teams eager to regain footing, here are three key areas to watch in tonight’s game:

What to Watch One: Special Teams Struggles on Both Sides

Special teams have been a critical weak spot for both the Flames and Canadiens, often resulting in missed scoring opportunities and costly goals against them. Calgary’s power-play unit finally broke an 0-for-18 skid with a goal in their recent game against Edmonton. Yet, their penalty kill remains concerning. It’s operating at just 72.5% efficiency. This was especially evident when a high-sticking penalty from Martin Pospisil led to a decisive power-play goal by Edmonton’s Zach Hyman.

Montreal’s recent special teams performance has also been problematic. The team has put up a 1-for-12 power play showing and an 8-for-13 penalty kill over their past three games. With both teams underperforming, fans should watch to see which team can improve and take advantage of their opponent’s weaknesses.

What to Watch Two: Flames’ Goaltending Decisions

Calgary’s goaltending has been in flux, with Dan Vladar starting the last two games and Dustin Wolf waiting for another chance to prove himself. Vladar impressed with a shutout against the New Jersey Devils. However, his next outing against the Edmonton Oilers saw mixed results. Whether head coach Ryan Huska will continue with Vladar or give Wolf a chance against a Canadiens team that has struggled to score consistently remains to be seen.

Montreal’s Sam Montembeault has been the primary starter, but he holds just a .894 save percentage. That is a simple reflection of the Canadiens’ goaltending concerns. Goaltending decisions and performance could heavily influence the game’s outcome.

What to Watch Three: The Battle of Young Stars and Key Scorers

Rasmus Andersson leads Calgary’s offense with 11 points, while Nick Suzuki tops Montreal’s leaderboard with 13 points, including four goals and nine assists. Suzuki is just one point away from his 300th NHL career point, adding an individual milestone for Canadiens fans to watch. Additionally, Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky’s status is uncertain after he left their last game due to a head injury, so his potential absence could impact Montreal’s offensive depth.

Juraj Slafkovsky, of the Canadiens

With both teams relying heavily on their top scorers to generate offense, the individual performances of Andersson and Suzuki might determine the pace of the game. Can either one of these players provide crucial momentum for their respective teams?

Predictions for The Flames and the Canadiens

For the Flames: Look for Calgary to capitalize on Montreal’s penalty kill struggles, especially if their power play continues to build momentum. If the Flames can get a solid goaltending performance, they might have a strong chance to leave Montreal with a win.

For the Canadiens: Montreal’s path to victory lies in tightening their defensive play and generating sustained offensive pressure. If Montembeault can elevate his play and Suzuki hits his milestone, the Canadiens could rally for a much-needed home win. Smart money suggests that Cole Caufield might also pot a goal or two.

In a matchup of two teams searching for a spark, the Flames and Canadiens will have to tighten up in areas where they’ve struggled. Expect a close, competitive game as each team battles to turn its season around.

Related: Flames’ Andrei Kuzmenko Responds to Coaching Challenge