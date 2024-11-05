Auston Matthews Out with Injury for Maple Leafs

It appears that the Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews as the team takes on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday evening. According to the Maple Leafs PR account on X.com, the issue is being reported as an upper-body issue and is being deemed day-to-day. It’s not clear yet if this is a legitimate injury that could keep him out longer or if the problem has anything to do with why he’s not shooting as often as he normally does.
Maple Leafs F Auston Matthews is not available for tonight’s game and is day-to-day (upper body).— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 5, 2024
Matthews is off to a slow start this season and doesn’t seem as dangerous offensively. He has yet to register a multi-goal game, whereas by this time last fall, he already had four, including an impressive three hat tricks. He’s got five goals and 11 points in 13 games, so even though he might not be the threat he’s been in seasons past, he’ll still be missed against a rival that is starting to turn things around with a couple of wins in a row.
We’ll have more as this story develops, including if it’s known when and where he suffered the injury or if it’s a lingering issue he’s been dealing with most of the season.
Matthews hasn’t been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.
William Nylander recently said he wanted more ice time. It looks like he’s going to get it on Tuesday night as the 6-5-2 Leafs try to avoid becoming a .500 team this season.
Next: A Closer Look at the Oilers Trade for Defenceman Ronnie Attard
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Bruins’ Gritty Forward Getting Trade Interest From “Several Teams”
Boston Bruins' gritty forward Trent Frederic is getting trade interest from "several teams" reports...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 hours ago
Would Canucks Risk Trading Star for Sabres’ Bowen Byram?
The Vancouver Canucks need another defenseman. Could Bowen Byram be the focus of a...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Being Maple Leafs Captain Is Impacting Auston Matthews’ Play
This season the Toronto Maple Leafs made Auston Mathews captain. How is Matthews play...
-
Calgary Flames/ 17 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Wild, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Jets, Flames
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 4 – Kuzmenko moves his feet, Kaprisov is needed...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames’ Andrei Kuzmenko Responds to Coaching Challenge
Andrei Kuzmenko has started well for the Calgary Flames. However, his coach has asked...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid Offers Tease on Return Date to Oilers Lineup
Connor McDavid skated at the Oilers' optional practice on Monday and then told the...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
The Good, Bad, & Ugly in the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 OT Loss to the Wild
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Minnesota Wild in overtime. What...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Insider: Wild Know “Deep Down” Truth About Kirill Kaprizov’s Next Contract
One insider noted that the Minnesota Wild know deep down the truth about what...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl Proving a Point Without McDavid: Oilers Beat Flames 4-2
The Edmonton Oilers praised Leon Draisaitl who stepped up again vs the Flames and...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Alex Ovechkin Inches Closer to Gretzky with Goal No. 860
Alex Ovechkin scores his 860th career goal, putting him just 35 goals shy of...