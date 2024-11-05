Auston Matthews Out with Injury for Maple Leafs

It appears that the Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews as the team takes on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday evening. According to the Maple Leafs PR account on X.com, the issue is being reported as an upper-body issue and is being deemed day-to-day. It’s not clear yet if this is a legitimate injury that could keep him out longer or if the problem has anything to do with why he’s not shooting as often as he normally does.

Maple Leafs F Auston Matthews is not available for tonight’s game and is day-to-day (upper body). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 5, 2024

Matthews is off to a slow start this season and doesn’t seem as dangerous offensively. He has yet to register a multi-goal game, whereas by this time last fall, he already had four, including an impressive three hat tricks. He’s got five goals and 11 points in 13 games, so even though he might not be the threat he’s been in seasons past, he’ll still be missed against a rival that is starting to turn things around with a couple of wins in a row.

We’ll have more as this story develops, including if it’s known when and where he suffered the injury or if it’s a lingering issue he’s been dealing with most of the season.

Auston Matthews Maple Leafs goal

Matthews hasn’t been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

William Nylander recently said he wanted more ice time. It looks like he’s going to get it on Tuesday night as the 6-5-2 Leafs try to avoid becoming a .500 team this season.

Next: A Closer Look at the Oilers Trade for Defenceman Ronnie Attard