Toronto Marlies Suffer First Regulation Loss 4-2 to Cleveland

The Toronto Marlies faced their first regulation defeat of the season with a 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Monsters. Given recent history, this result wasn’t surprising—the Marlies have only managed a single win against the Monsters in twelve games over the last two seasons. Most of these encounters are close, often ending in overtime, shootouts, or decided by a single goal.

Spotlight on Jani Hakanpaa’s Debut

This game drew additional interest from Toronto Maple Leafs fans. Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa made his debut with the Marlies after being assigned to the AHL on a conditioning stint. He was joined by forward Connor Dewar, also on a conditioning stint. Both players recently came off long-term injured reserve (LTIR). The two are expected to return to the Maple Leafs lineup soon.

This weekend was unique for the Marlies, who had only one game to play—a rare occurrence in the AHL, where teams typically have multiple weekend matchups. Most games are held on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays, making single-game weekends uncommon and even more so in isolation.

Jani Hakanpaa signs with the Maple Leafs.

Marlies’ Back-and-Forth Battle with the Monsters

The game began with a familiar pattern for the Marlies, as they conceded the opening goal. Struggling to score first this season, Toronto has only managed the first goal in one of their eight games. Cleveland’s Cameron Butler opened the scoring after a prolonged Toronto defensive shift that saw missed opportunities to clear the puck. He found space to fire a one-timer past goaltender Matt Murray on the blocker side.

However, the Marlies responded quickly. Three minutes later, Connor Dewar capitalized on a breakaway after serving a penalty, marking the Marlies’ first shot on goal. Dewar’s goal was made possible by a Roni Hirvonen blocked shot inside the Toronto zone, setting up Dewar for the equalizer.

Toronto took the lead early in the second period on a chaotic play in front of the Cleveland net. During a goal-mouth scramble, Nikita Grebyonkin managed to keep the puck alive, allowing Marshall Rifai to lift it over a pile of players into the net.

Cleveland’s Comeback and Late-Game Drama

The Monsters tied the game with just 23 seconds remaining in the second period when James Malatesta scored on a shot that Matt Murray struggled to see through a screen. Nick Abruzzese missed a defensive assignment, allowing Malatesta to get free in the high slot.

The game-winner came midway through the third period, courtesy of Cleveland’s Max McCue, who intercepted a pass from Toronto’s William Villeneuve and swiftly fired it between Murray’s pads. Former Marlie Dylan Gambrell added an empty-net goal with 29 seconds left to solidify Cleveland’s victory.

Marlies Individual Performances

Connor Dewar: Dewar had a strong showing, scoring a goal, assisting on another, and finishing at a plus-2 rating.

Logan Shaw and Nick Abruzzese: Both players had tough outings, with neither contributing to the Marlies’ scoring while both were on the ice for three Cleveland goals.

Matt Murray: Despite the loss, Murray kept Toronto in the game with several key saves. His record now stands at 2-1, with a solid goals-against average of 2.70 and a save percentage of .912.

Jani Hakanpaa: Returning from a long absence, Hakanpaa showed some rust but played a steady game, though he appeared tentative in physical confrontations. With two more games available in his conditioning stint, it will be interesting to see how he progresses.

What’s Next for the Marlies?

The Marlies will continue their road trip with back-to-back afternoon games against the Charlotte Checkers next weekend. Following those, they will play a midweek rematch against the Monsters as they return to Canada.

This stretch of road games provides the Marlies a crucial opportunity to recalibrate and build on their solid start to the season despite this recent setback.

