Two Former Oilers Hit with Tough Injury Luck After Joining Blues

Two potentially serious injuries were not what anyone in Edmonton expected or wanted for former Oilers Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. There was certainly disappointment that both left the team, but the overwhelming consensus was the fans wanted to see both players succeed. Each looked like they were on track for career seasons. Both have suffered huge setbacks with injuries.

The defenseman and forward joined the St. Louis Blues this summer after the Blues tendered offer sheets that the Oilers opted not to match.

Broberg and Holloway Oilers Blues

For Broberg, he’s out four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. Broberg sustained an injury during the second period on Saturday when Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner fell on his leg near the boards in the defensive zone. Despite the concerning look of the incident, head coach Drew Bannister called the estimated four-to-six-week recovery timeline “good news.”

Bannister added, “He was playing really good hockey, and now it’s just about getting him back to game speed.” Broberg ranked second in team points (nine) this season. He was on pace for a career season and looked like a smart gamble by GM Doug Armstrong.

Holloway was also off to a solid start this season. Unfortunately, he left Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period and did not return after taking a puck to the next on a scary deflection. It’s too soon to know how much time he’ll miss, if any. The incident did look scary though.

Holloway finished his shift but was attended to on the bench by team medical personnel. Officials ended the first period with 1:11 left and added the time to the second. There was serious concern as he was stretchered out of the arena. Good news has surfaced since. The Blues tweeted, “UPDATE: Dylan Holloway is alert and in stable condition. He is being transported to the hospital for continued monitoring and further evaluation.”

Oilers Fans Hoping For Speedy Recoveries for Both Broberg and Holloway

As much as fans were disappointed to see both players leave — some even frustrated that the two decided to move on — seeing either have to miss time with serious injuries is not ideal. Many fans wanted to see these two players succeed since neither was offered a great opportunity to show their worth to the Oilers.

Reaction on social media from Oilers fans expressed a collective sense of concern and hope for the best. “Once an Oiler always an Oiler,” one fan tweeted. Oilers Daily wrote, “Praying that everything is okay, that is scary, scary stuff.”

Heard that Dylan Holloway took a puck to the neck and had to be stretchered off the ice.



Praying that everything is okay, that is scary, scary stuff. — Oilers Daily (@oilersdailyy) November 6, 2024