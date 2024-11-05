What Caggiula AHL Demotion Means for McDavid’s Return to Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have loaned forward Drake Caggiula to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. This move comes as the Oilers prepare for an upcoming road trip and indicates that star center Connor McDavid is nearing a return from his ankle injury. With 12 healthy forwards now on the roster and Evander Kane eventually set to return to the active lineup, Caggiula’s reassignment allows the team to accrue additional cap space.

It is important to note, however, that this isn’t an indication McDavid will play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The Oilers currently have one available roster spot, which doesn’t affect McDavid’s return since he was never placed on injured reserve.

Caggiula’s stint with the Oilers was brief, appearing in just two games after his recall. He displayed good energy and speed during his time on the ice, contributing to Noah Philp‘s first NHL point in a game against Nashville. Caggiula was unlikely to play against the Golden Knights in their next game, making this reassignment a strategic move to help Bakersfield.

The Condors Could Use Caggulia, The Oilers Could Use McDavid

Before being called up, Caggiula had a productive run with the Condors, scoring two goals and adding three assists for five points in just five games. He was one of Bakersfield’s top point producers last season, which showcased his offensive capabilities. The team needs forwards as they deal with depth issues. Caggiula is someone that will help.

Drake Caggulia McDavid Oilers

While McDavid’s return to the lineup remains close but uncertain, the Oilers could see him back on the ice as early as this weekend against the Vancouver Canucks. Caggiula’s loan gives the team flexibility with their cap situation more than it does signal McDavid is ready to go. McDavid might be ahead of schedule and the Oilers could insert their superstar back into the lineup and strengthen their roster, but the two players situations are unrelated.

The Oilers got stung by the New Jersey Devils on Monday in a 3-0 loss. They certainly could have used McDavid in their lineup.

