Oilers’ Penalty Kill Hits New Low, Big Change Coming?

The Edmonton Oilers’ penalty kill is officially in crisis mode, currently ranking as the worst in the NHL with an abysmal 60 percent success rate. This drastic drop has left the Oilers scrambling to rediscover the form that made them a powerhouse during last season’s playoffs. With significant losses from last season’s group which was so good, are the Oilers in need of a change in personnel? Or, do they just need to change things internally? And, if the former, is a big change coming?

When the penalty kill was at its peak, it was shutting down opponents at an impressive 94.3 percent rate. No one is asking the Oilers to find that level again in 2024-25, but this season’s team is nowhere close. There are practically no signs that the group has the stuff to even find a happy middle ground and that’s a huge issue.

And, because the power play has been dreadful too, the offense can’t make up for a lack of defense. There’s a real chance the Oilers are playing with fire, hurting their playoff hopes.

In Monday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, the penalty kill was about as bad as it’s been all season. Down 1-0 in the second period, the Oilers gave up a penalty for too many men on the ice, and New Jersey’s Jesper Bratt wasted no time capitalizing. Bratt found himself wide open in the slot and that kind of breakdown gives a Calvin Pickard almost no chance to make a stop. It was that goal that essentially put the Oilers away. A tired group who had played three games in four nights, traveled in between, and didn’t have Connor McDavid was unlikely to mount a comeback.

What Can the Oilers Do About Their Special Teams?

Personnel changes have undeniably hurt the Oilers’ PK unit, with key departures like Vincent Desharnais, and Warren Foegele in the offseason, while Cody Ceci and Ryan McLeod were traded away. As a result, players like Darnell Nurse and Mattias Ekholm are adjusting to new partners. Coach Knoblauch acknowledges it’s been an issue, but he’s not saying it’s the only one.

Warren Foegele and Cody Ceci killed penalties for the Oilers. Darnell Nurse is struggling without them.

There is a chance the team can improve, but not if they don’t execute on zone clears and simple plays to relieve the pressure. Knoblauch said, “It wins you hockey games. We know our power play is going to get better, we know our penalty kill’s going to get better. It’s just finding the execution.”

As for getting a player or two that can help improve the kill, that’s not happening. The market isn’t producing trades at the moment and McDavid’s imminent return won’t make a difference since he doesn’t penalty kill much. Even if there was a player out there who could help, the Oilers don’t have the money to spend.

Edmonton would need to move someone out.

