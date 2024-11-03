In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 2, 2024), the Edmonton Oilers provide a timeline update on Connor McDavid, while an insider suggested a surprising trade candidate if Evander Kane returns early from injury. Meanwhile, Matt Benning has been told that the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to try and “do right” by him and make a trade. Could Nick Roberston also be traded? How hot is the seat that Jim Montgomery is sitting on in Boston and could Brad Marchand’s situation turn out like Steven Stamkos’? Finally, the New York Islanders might be forced to make a move following Mathew Barzal injury news.

McDavid Ahead of Schedule and Room for Kane?

The Edmonton Oilers offered an update on Connor McDavid who has been on the ice but isn’t ready to go. However, there is good news as his recent from injury might be on the lower end of his timeline versus the higher end. Meanwhile, one insider suggested the Oilers could make a “wild card” trade if they go after a top-four defenseman and have to make room for Evander Kane.

Did the Maple Leafs Tell Matt Benning They Would Try a Trade?

Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Maple Leafs have informed newly acquired defenseman Matt Benning that they’ll do what they can do find a home for him where he can be useful and potentially contend. Given that the Maple Leafs have roster decisions to make and both Jani Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar and on their conditioning stints, there like isn’t a future in Toronto for Benning.

One player who the team hasn’t told they’re trading but an insider believes could be on the move is a name that has been in the rumor mill before. Nick Robertson still isn’t getting it. Could he be of interest to other teams?

More Boston Bruins Issues With Brad Marchand and Jim Montgomery

Head coach Jim Montgomery and Boston Bruins’ captain Brad Marchand might be on good terms, but there’s talk out of Boston that things aren’t exactly smooth sailing. The Bruins did pick up a big win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, but they still haven’t started the way they would have liked. How many more wins will it take to get Montgomery off the coaching hot seat?

Meanwhile, is Marchand and the organization on different pages when it comes to his extension? What if they don’t find common ground? Could a similar situation happen to Marchand that happened to Steven Stamkos? One insider has a thought on that.

Mathew Barzal Out 4-6 Weeks

The New York Islanders got bad news as Mat Barzal is out of action for 4-6 weeks. He’s not the only one dealing with injuries on that team. Friedman believes the Islanders could be active in trying to find a defenseman because they have three defensemen out of action. Other insiders wonder if the team will look for scoring since they were already struggling in that regard and lost their best playmaker.

