What Maple Leafs Fans Should Watch in Blues Game Tonight

As the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the St. Louis Blues, there are a few key things to watch, both on and off the ice. Head Coach Craig Berube’s return to St. Louis brings an added layer of excitement to this game. Berube, who led the Blues to their first-ever Stanley Cup in 2019, will step behind the visitor’s bench for the first time since his departure. He’ll look for a stronger showing from his Maple Leafs squad after their recent loss to the Blues in Toronto.

Since that defeat, the Maple Leafs have turned up the intensity, going 2-0-1 and showing signs of finding their stride. Here’s what Maple Leafs fans should be watching tonight against the Blues.

What to Watch One: Craig Berube’s Return to St. Louis

Berube’s return adds intrigue to this matchup. The last time these teams met, the Blues outplayed Toronto in a 5-1 loss, prompting Berube to call his squad’s effort “a little cute.” Fans can expect Berube to be focused on a more robust, high-energy performance, especially against his former team.

It will be interesting to see how the Maple Leafs respond to Berube’s push for grittier, more disciplined play, particularly as they seek to build on a three-game point streak.

What to Watch Two: Leafs’ Defense and Goaltending

Joseph Woll, a native of the St. Louis area, will get the start tonight. He’ll aim to replicate his 24-save performance against Seattle, where he credited the team’s defensive work. Expect the Maple Leafs to double down on Woll’s confidence by limiting high-danger chances and maintaining a tight defensive structure, especially considering the Blues’ challenges on the power play this season.

Woll and the defense will be key in setting a physical tone and shutting down Blues’ forward Jordan Kyrou, who has been struggling to regain his early-season form.

What to Watch Three: Scoring Depth and Max Domi’s Breakthrough Potential

Toronto’s forward depth has started to come through, with John Tavares leading the way. Tavares’ three goals and six assists during his recent six-game point streak highlight his return to form after illness earlier in the season.

Joseph Woll John Tavares Maple Leafs

Tonight, keep an eye on Max Domi, who’s been generating chances and hovering around the net but has yet to score. With his aggressive style and offensive flair, tonight might be the night he finally finds the back of the net. The team would benefit greatly from Domi’s first goal, especially as they continue to look for scoring contributions from the entire lineup.

Game Prediction: Max Domi Breaks Through

With the stage set for a high-energy game, I predict Domi will break through and score his first goal of the season. Domi’s been all over the ice lately, creating chances and playing with energy, and he seems due for a scoring moment.

Look for Domi to capitalize on one of his chances tonight as the Maple Leafs aim to extend their point streak and give Berube a memorable return to St. Louis—this time with a win.

