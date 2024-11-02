Islanders’ Mathew Barzal Out 4-6 Weeks with Injury, What Now?

The New York Islanders offered an update on the injury status of key players on the roster Saturday morning. The New York Islanders’ offense took a major hit with the news that star forward Mathew Barzal will be out for 4-6 weeks due to an upper-body injury. This setback places Barzal on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), making him ineligible for at least the next 10 games. Meanwhile, defenseman Adam Pelech is also sidelined with a similar timeframe for recovery, while Mike Reilly and Alex Romanov are day-to-day.

Barzal’s absence could be a crushing blow to the Islanders’ already struggling offense. Known for his playmaking ability, Barzal has managed just two goals and three assists in his first 10 games this season, a slower start than anticipated. Despite this, his role as a puck carrier and offensive catalyst is vital to the team, which ranks among the lowest in the NHL for scoring.

What Will the Islanders Do to Find Offense Without Barzal?

The Islanders have called up Grant Hutton and Samuel Bolduc from Bridgeport to fill roster spots, but these additions are unlikely to compensate for the production and presence Barzal brings. Without him, players like Bo Horvat and Brock Nelson may be forced to take on more puck-carrying responsibilities.

In the short term, this shift could allow others to step up. However, the team’s tendency to lean on Barzal’s playmaking means his extended absence could lead to further offensive struggles. It will be intriguing to see if they look for help via the trade market.

As they prepare to face teams without their offensive leader, the Islanders may have to decide what they’ll be this season. Are they going to try and push to contend? Or, is it already time to consider writing off the season? It seems too soon to do the latter, but things haven’t gone well at all for the franchise and the latest injury news is just another smack in the face.

