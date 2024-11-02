Here We Go Again: Nick Robertson and the Maple Leafs

After last week’s Timothy Liljegren trade, it pauses us all to consider if the Toronto Maple Leafs might now also be willing to shuffle out winger Nick Robertson in a similar move. The 23-year-old forward returned to the Maple Leafs’ lineup this week, stepping in against the Jets after being a healthy scratch for Monday’s game against Winnipeg. Robertson put up one shot on goal in 11:36 of ice time, playing primarily on the fourth line. Despite his impressive showing during the preseason, it’s clear that the Maple Leafs aren’t keen to give him a long-term opportunity in a top-six scoring role.

Robertson Was a Preseason Standout But Has Seen Limited Regular-Season Opportunities

Robertson’s preseason performance was one of the more encouraging signs for Toronto’s depth, but as the regular season unfolds, he seems relegated to limited minutes on the bottom lines. For a player like Robertson, who thrives on offensive contributions and has shown flashes of goal-scoring potential, this kind of role limits his ability to impact the game. It’s a bit of déjà vu for Maple Leafs fans, who’ve seen promising young talent like Timothy Liljegren go through similar cycles—impressive starts, limited minutes, and ultimately, a move elsewhere to find opportunity.

If the Maple Leafs aren’t prepared to give Robertson a scoring role, a move to another team could be mutually beneficial. Teams like the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks, or the New York Islanders might be ideal destinations. Robertson could find more consistent playing time and potentially flourish in a higher-scoring role there. These teams could offer Robertson the type of opportunity he hasn’t yet been able to secure with the Maple Leafs, giving him a better chance to prove his NHL worth.

Could Nick Robertson move from the Maple Leafs to the Avalanche? What other teams are in the mix regarding trades?

Robertson Might Become a Potential Parallel to Liljegren’s Path

The situation with Robertson feels reminiscent of Liljegren’s story—another young Leaf with potential who ultimately may not find his stride in Toronto. If Toronto decides to trade Robertson, it could provide him the fresh start he needs and allow the Leafs to address other needs within their roster. And in today’s NHL, a fresh start in a new city is sometimes all a player needs to unlock their full potential.

As Toronto evaluates its roster needs, the future for Robertson with the Leafs seems uncertain. Although he’s demonstrated potential, the Leafs’ reluctance to commit to him as a consistent offensive contributor may leave Robertson with a more limited role than he deserves. A move to a team that values his skill set could be precisely what he needs—and it could give Leafs fans one more young player to cheer on, even if he’s playing in another jersey.

