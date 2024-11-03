St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg went down awkwardly on Saturday night in the team’s game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Broberg left the game after getting tangled up with Mitch Marner along the boards. He needed help off the ice and didn’t return. Early reports are that he might have a legitimate injury.
Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Blues said Broberg would not return to the game, although the severity of his injury was not publicly disclosed.
“Similar to the recent Lazar injury but not as severe for Broberg. Still, possible injuries with this mechanism include:
◼️Torn MCL (time off depends on grade)
◼️Torn ACL (5+ months out)
◼️Torn meniscus (4-6 weeks if trimmed, 4+ months if repaired)
Can be just one or even all 3.”
Losing Broberg Would Be Problematic for the Blues
This is potentially brutal news for the Blues who acquired Broberg in an offer sheet tender from the Edmonton Oilers this summer. Broberg has far exceeded expectations with nine points in 11 games. He’s fit in seamlessly in the team’s top four and appeared to be an astute move by general manager Doug Armstrong. If he’s out for any extended period, the team will have to make some adjustments.
The Blues did go on to beat the Maple Leafs 4-2.
Next: Oilers Considering “Wild Card” Trade Before Evander Kane Return
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 mins ago
Blues Lose Philip Broberg to Nasty-Looking Injury
The St. Louis Blues have seemingly lost defenseman Philip Broberg to apparent lower-body injury.
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Oilers Considering “Wild Card” Trade Before Evander Kane Returns?
Oilers Insider and radio host Bob Stauffer teased a "Wild Card" trade by the...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Matt Benning Addresses Trade Flip Rumors From Maple Leafs
Newly acquired defenseman Matt Benning was asked about trade rumors already coming out of...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 hours ago
Future Ex-Bruin?: Could Stamkos-Style Exit Happen to Marchand?
As Brad Marchand approaches free agency, questions surround his future with the Bruins, and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Coach Offers Exciting Update on McDavid’s Injury Timeline
The Edmonton Oilers cautioned fans Connor McDavid on the ice doesn't mean he's ready...
-
New York Islanders/ 9 hours ago
Islanders’ Mathew Barzal Out 4-6 Weeks with Injury, What Now?
Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders is out 4-6 weeks with an injury....
-
Calgary Flames/ 9 hours ago
Markstrom Great, Vladar Better: Flames Bounce Devils 3-0
Last night, the Calgary Flames beat the New Jersey Devils 3–0. In this goalie...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
What Maple Leafs Fans Should Watch in Blues Game Tonight
Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs play the St. Louis Blues on the road. What...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Can Podkolzin Fill in Kane’s Grit and Skill Role for the Oilers?
Vasily Podkolzin is proving he's both skilled and gritty. Is this what the Edmonton...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Leafs, Canucks, Jets & Flames
NHL recap: is a former Oilers player moving back? Can the Maple Leafs sustain...