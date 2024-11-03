Blues Lose Philip Broberg to Nasty-Looking Injury

St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg went down awkwardly on Saturday night in the team’s game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Broberg left the game after getting tangled up with Mitch Marner along the boards. He needed help off the ice and didn’t return. Early reports are that he might have a legitimate injury.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Blues said Broberg would not return to the game, although the severity of his injury was not publicly disclosed.

Broberg Blues went down with an injury in the game versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday

Dr. Hargas Grewal tweeted:

“Similar to the recent Lazar injury but not as severe for Broberg. Still, possible injuries with this mechanism include: ◼️Torn MCL (time off depends on grade)

◼️Torn ACL (5+ months out)

◼️Torn meniscus (4-6 weeks if trimmed, 4+ months if repaired) Can be just one or even all 3.”

Losing Broberg Would Be Problematic for the Blues

This is potentially brutal news for the Blues who acquired Broberg in an offer sheet tender from the Edmonton Oilers this summer. Broberg has far exceeded expectations with nine points in 11 games. He’s fit in seamlessly in the team’s top four and appeared to be an astute move by general manager Doug Armstrong. If he’s out for any extended period, the team will have to make some adjustments.

The Blues did go on to beat the Maple Leafs 4-2.

