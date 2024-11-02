Markstrom Great, Vladar Better: Flames Bounce Devils 3-0

Last night, the Calgary Flames registered a much-needed 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils, ending their recent four-game skid. With solid showings from players like goalie Dan Vladar and skater Blake Coleman, the Flames looked more like the team with a promising start to the season. Former Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom, now with the Devils, put in a solid performance. However, the Flames’ defensive strength and timely scoring allowed them to return to their winning ways.

In This Goalie Duel, Vladar Outshined Markstrom

Former Flames goalie Markstrom started in net for the Devils, facing his old team for the first time since joining New Jersey. Markstrom likely anticipated a great night after his team’s dominant win over the Canucks, but it was Calgary’s Vladar who stole the show. Vladar stopped all 22 shots he faced, recording his third career shutout and denying the Devils any offensive breakthroughs.

On the other end, Markstrom was sharp with 29 saves, but his strong effort was ultimately overshadowed. The Flames’ defense kept the Devils on the perimeter, giving Vladar the support he needed to secure the shutout.

Dan Vladar outplayed Jacob Markstrom as the Flames beat the Devils

After the game, Vladar praised his defense and thanked goalie coaches Jordan Sigalet and Jason LaBarbera for preparing him to face his former teammate. Admitting pre-game nerves, he credited the coaches for getting him mentally ready to compete against his friend and mentor.

Blake Coleman Sparked the Flames’ Offense

Blake Coleman, a reliable defensive forward, made a significant offensive impact in this game. He opened the scoring with a deflection that put the Flames ahead late in the third period, breaking the scoreless tie with just over five minutes remaining. Seconds later, Jonathan Huberdeau extended the lead, and Coleman added an empty-net goal to cement the victory. His two-goal night provided the offensive punch Calgary had been searching for over the last few games.

Coleman’s leadership and energy on the ice were what the Flames needed, helping lift the team out of its recent slump.

The Flames Power Play Struggles Persist, but Calgary Won Anyway

While the Flames managed a decisive win, their power play struggled. Calgary’s failure to capitalize on the man advantage has extended to 20 straight opportunities without a goal, a drought that spans multiple games. Although they couldn’t succeed on the power play in this game, Calgary stayed disciplined and relied on even-strength goals to win.

If the Flames want to keep their positive momentum, improving their power play will be essential. Against tougher opponents, finding ways to score with the man advantage could make all the difference.

Can the Flames Build on the Comeback

With their losing streak behind them, the Flames look to build on this win as they prepare to host the Edmonton Oilers in their next game. The victory over the Devils snapped a tough losing stretch and reminded fans of Calgary’s potential. They’ve had a promising start to the season, and with this win, they’re showing signs of resilience and a return to form.

If the Flames can maintain their defensive discipline and continue to get standout goaltending performances, they could sustain this comeback and start climbing the standings again. It will likely be Dustin Wolf in net instead of Vladar. Wolf needs a bounceback game after two straight losses.

