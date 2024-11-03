Oilers Considering “Wild Card” Trade Before Evander Kane Returns?

The Edmonton Oilers are facing a potentially tough decision as they try to both upgrade their top-four on defense and make room for returning players. With news that Evander Kane might be slightly ahead of schedule, the Oilers would be able to make room if they didn’t have other needs. But, if the club wants to bring in a top-four defenseman sooner than the NHL trade deadline, would that mean having to trade a forward that no one expected they would trade?
Oilers insider Bob Stauffer hinted this week on his Oilers Now show that a trade may be on the horizon. He noted, “I think it’s inevitable the Oilers trade for a right-hand shooting defenseman. I think that’s coming, I think we all know that’s coming. I think it will be picks, for the most part, that gets used.” He then added:
“One wild card is when Evander Kane returns. Does he push a guy on the left side out of the mix? Jeff Skinner‘s signed to a one year deal for three million bucks, Janmark three years. We’ll see whether or not Skinner starts to evolve a bit more here in Edmonton.”
Suggesting that the Oilers might think about trading Jeff Skinner is a bit of a bombshell. It’s not clear if Stauffer has inside information that this is something the Oilers have actually discussed, but if they have, it seems extremely premature. At the very least, it begs the question, ‘Are the Oilers regretting that signing?’
Oilers Have Time Before Evander Kane Returns
After just 11 games, the fact that Jeff Skinner hasn’t meshed seamlessly into the offense isn’t a huge shock. He’s got five points in 11 games but he’s still finding his way with the team. He’s not getting top minutes, even with Connor McDavid out of action and it isn’t really Skinner’s fault.
Even more surprising is Skinner’s name coming up despite the fact he’s got a full no-move clause he signed with the Oilers because he wants the chance to play in the playoffs, something he’s never done in his 14-year career. Sure, freeing up $3 million of Skinner’s contract would help, but he’s got full control over whether that happens.
More likely to be moved would be the other name Stauffer mentioned, Mattias Janmark. Even that comes with risks. He’s a penalty killer who has shown up in big games for the team before. At $1.45 million per season, moving his cap hit might be marginal, but it would move multiple years and he’s got a modified 10-team no-trade list.
Moving either feels like an unexpected twist, but if the Oilers are prioritizing defense, not everything fits.
