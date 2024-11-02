The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing tough roster decisions as they work through giving opportunities to healthy players, cap considerations, and trade possibilities. With defenseman Jani Hakanpaa on the verge of returning, roster space is running out. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, forward Nick Robertson could be an imminent trade candidate if Toronto finds a suitable return.

Robertson, a restricted free agent with an $875,000 cap hit, has struggled to maintain a steady spot in the lineup despite leading the team in preseason goals. Unfortunately, his production has dropped off since the regular season began. Robertson has scored just once in 10 games and remains a healthy scratch candidate. Under head coach Craig Berube, he has been challenged to improve his defensive play, and it’s starting to look like patience is wearing thin.

Servalli noted:

“…Nick Robertson was a healthy scratch this week and remains a candidate to be moved if the Leafs can find the right value in return for him. He’s been unable to be elevated in that Leafs lineup for any sustained period of time.”

Seravalli adds that a combination of factors could signal Toronto’s need to make a move. Because the Leafs aren’t waiving their only waiver-exempt player in Matthew Knies, the Leafs will either need to trade or risk losing a player on waivers to make room on the roster. “Keep an eye on the Leafs, the other shoe has to drop on these guys if they are healthy on the other end of this conditioning stint,” Seravalli states.

Can the Maple Leafs Trade Someone Other Than Robertson?

If not Robertson, Pontus Holmberg is another potential trade candidate. There is some debate about who the Leafs should stick with. Holmberg’s $800,000 cap hit and two-way skill set give him value on the trade market. As Joshua Kloke of The Athletic points out, “The Leafs made 16 picks through the crucial 2017 and 2018 drafts. After the Timothy Liljegren trade, just one player from those drafts — sixth-round pick Pontus Holmberg — remains in the organization.”

Finally, there is chatter that Toronto might flip recently acquired defenseman Matt Benning. A depth blueliner on a fair contract, if the Leafs can find a taker, they’ll consider it. Philippe Myers is also a trade option.

