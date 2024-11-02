Oilers Coach Offers Exciting Update on McDavid’s Injury Timeline

When it was learned that Connor McDavid was on the ice skating this week, fans got extremely excited that there might be a positive update on his injury and that he might be back right away. This was after the Edmonton Oilers had already revealed McDavid would be out for two to three weeks. That he was skating days after an awkward fall versus the Blue Jackets was a positive development. On Saturday, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch offered another McDavid injury timeline update.
Gene Principe of Sportsnet tweeted: “He went on the ice for a few moments but I wouldn’t say skate.” @EdmontonOilers Kris Knoblauch. He added the injury timeline for @cmcdavid97 could be closer to 2 weeks than 3 weeks.”
There is good news and bad news here. It sounds like Knoblauch is trying to softly relay that McDavid taking the ice doesn’t mean he’s imminently returning. At the same time, that Knoblauch felt comfortable saying that McDavid is closer to two weeks than three is great news. That means he’ll likely only miss a half-dozen games and things are progressing nicely.
McDavid Has Proven His Ability to Come Back from Injury Quickly
No one should be surprised by this update from the Oilers’ coach. McDavid has a history of shocking the world when it comes to his injury history. Issues that should take someone out for an extended period don’t tend to knock McDavid out as long. He’s resilient and if he’s back in two weeks instead of three… well, of course he is.
As long as the Oilers don’t rush him back, that’s the best long-term plan for their captain. The team picked up a big win over Nashville this week and will play the Calgary Flames on Sunday. The more frequently they can pick up points, the longer the Oilers can hold off on counting on a McDavid return.
The superstar knows his own body too, so if he feels good about things, he’ll come back into the lineup the moment he’s ready.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canadiens & Capitals
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Coach Offers Exciting Update on McDavid’s Injury Timeline
The Edmonton Oilers cautioned fans Connor McDavid on the ice doesn't mean he's ready...
-
New York Islanders/ 5 hours ago
Islanders’ Mathew Barzal Out 4-6 Weeks with Injury, What Now?
Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders is out 4-6 weeks with an injury....
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 hours ago
Markstrom Great, Vladar Better: Flames Bounce Devils 3-0
Last night, the Calgary Flames beat the New Jersey Devils 3–0. In this goalie...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
What Maple Leafs Fans Should Watch in Blues Game Tonight
Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs play the St. Louis Blues on the road. What...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Can Podkolzin Fill in Kane’s Grit and Skill Role for the Oilers?
Vasily Podkolzin is proving he's both skilled and gritty. Is this what the Edmonton...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Leafs, Canucks, Jets & Flames
NHL recap: is a former Oilers player moving back? Can the Maple Leafs sustain...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl Leads Oilers to Gritty 5-1 Win Over the Predators
Leon Draisaitl led the way for the Edmonton Oilers as they defeated the Nashville...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Journalist Maps Out Path for Oilers to Reunite with Klim Kostin
One Edmonton-based journalist wonders if there's a way for the Edmonton Oilers to reunite...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Takeaways: Kyle Connor Hits Milestone as Jets Beat Red Wings
Last night, the Winnipeg Jets got back on to winning by beating the Detroit...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Already Have Trade Plans for Matt Benning
The Toronto Maple Leafs are already making plans to trade defenseman Matt Benning, according...