Oilers Coach Offers Exciting Update on McDavid’s Injury Timeline

When it was learned that Connor McDavid was on the ice skating this week, fans got extremely excited that there might be a positive update on his injury and that he might be back right away. This was after the Edmonton Oilers had already revealed McDavid would be out for two to three weeks. That he was skating days after an awkward fall versus the Blue Jackets was a positive development. On Saturday, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch offered another McDavid injury timeline update.

Gene Principe of Sportsnet tweeted: “He went on the ice for a few moments but I wouldn’t say skate.” @EdmontonOilers Kris Knoblauch. He added the injury timeline for @cmcdavid97 could be closer to 2 weeks than 3 weeks.”

There is good news and bad news here. It sounds like Knoblauch is trying to softly relay that McDavid taking the ice doesn’t mean he’s imminently returning. At the same time, that Knoblauch felt comfortable saying that McDavid is closer to two weeks than three is great news. That means he’ll likely only miss a half-dozen games and things are progressing nicely.

McDavid Has Proven His Ability to Come Back from Injury Quickly

No one should be surprised by this update from the Oilers’ coach. McDavid has a history of shocking the world when it comes to his injury history. Issues that should take someone out for an extended period don’t tend to knock McDavid out as long. He’s resilient and if he’s back in two weeks instead of three… well, of course he is.

As long as the Oilers don’t rush him back, that’s the best long-term plan for their captain. The team picked up a big win over Nashville this week and will play the Calgary Flames on Sunday. The more frequently they can pick up points, the longer the Oilers can hold off on counting on a McDavid return.

The superstar knows his own body too, so if he feels good about things, he’ll come back into the lineup the moment he’s ready.

