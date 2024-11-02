3 Things Canucks Fans Should Look For in Tonight’s Sharks Game

The Vancouver Canucks face off against the San Jose Sharks tonight. Canucks’ fans are eager to see a solid team response after a tough 6-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils. On the other hand, the Sharks are on a rare winning streak, riding high with three consecutive victories. With both teams looking to solidify their footing, here are three things Canucks fans should watch for as Vancouver aims to bounce back against the Sharks.

What to For 1: Can the Canucks Establish Their Identity?

After a rocky performance against the Devils, Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers was blunt. “We should be embarrassed… we’ve got to clean up, and we’ve got to find our identity.” Vancouver’s quest for consistency and team identity will be fully displayed tonight. Can they find that winning formula on the road against a surging Sharks team?

Fans should watch for how the Canucks open the game, aiming to set a tone that prevents another breakdown like they had on Wednesday.

What to For 2: Look for the Cancks’s Defense to Limit San Jose’s Top Scorers

The Sharks might have struggled early this season. However, they’re finding their rhythm thanks to young stars like Will Smith. Smith scored his first two NHL goals against Chicago—and defenseman Jake Walman has a three-game point streak with seven points.

Vancouver’s defense will need to step up and contain these threats. After a game where everything “went wrong,” the Canucks must shore up defensively to avoid a high-scoring battle.

What to For 3: Expect an Offensive Pushback from Canuck’s Stars

With their recent scoreless outing fresh in their minds, the Canucks will be looking for offensive production from their stars. Players like J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes must bring intensity immediately. Coach Rick Tocchet’s team must build momentum and capitalize on power-play chances.

They must keep pressure on the Sharks to disrupt their newfound confidence. One thing that will be interesting to watch for is whether Timothy Liljegren plays tonight for the Sharks. He was traded to the team earlier this week and should seek to establish himself.

Prediction: Who Will Score for the Canucks?

Given the urgency to rebound from their horrid defeat at the hands of the Devils, expect Vancouver’s top performers to show up quickly. Look for Pettersson to get on the board early, with Hughes potentially adding a setup assist as he leads the charge from the blue line.

