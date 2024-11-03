Matt Benning Addresses Trade Flip Rumors From Maple Leafs

Newly acquired Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Benning is taking trade rumors in stride, despite reports suggesting he could be on the move before ever playing a game with the Maple Leafs. Not in the lineup after being acquired by the Leafs from the San Jose Sharks, Benning now finds himself in the rumor mill again. The Leafs don’t have room for everyone and they might be looking around to see if another team would be willing to take Benning on.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Benning was asked what he thinks about trade talk already surfacing. He dismissed speculation about his future, stating, “That’s your guys’ job. I don’t really look into that. Whatever comes, comes.”

Until that day comes or doesn’t come, he added, “I’ve got to make it hard on decision-making to keep me here. If I get an opportunity to get in and do well with it, that’s all I can control.”

Matt Benning already part of more Maple Leafs trade rumors

Why Would the Maple Leafs Want to Trade Benning?

The trade rumors stem from Toronto’s imminent roster shuffle. With both Jani Hakanpaa and forward Connor Dewar on conditioning stints in the AHL, and getting closer to an NHL return, Benning making the team gets more difficult. TSN insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger noted this week that Benning’s stay in Toronto could be temporary, a report Elliotte Friedman also confirmed this week. He said during Saturday Headlines that the Maple Leafs “want to do right by Benning.”

Should the Maple Leafs be able to move him for additional assets, that makes more sense than sending him to the AHL or simply sitting him and having him take up a contract and salary cap space.

Dreger highlighted that Toronto’s challenges are less about cap space and more about fitting within the 23-man roster limit, leaving GM Brad Treliving with tough decisions.

Benning has a manageable $1.25 million cap hit through next season. He’s not likely to be a regular wherever he goes, but that doesn’t mean he’s not of value to another team that doesn’t have the same roster issues Toronto does.

