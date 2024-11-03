Maple Leafs Dump Another One to Blues 4-2: Three Takeaways

The Toronto Maple Leafs visited St. Louis to avenge a prior 5-1 home loss to the Blues. While the Maple Leafs came out strong, especially in the first period, they couldn’t keep their early momentum and ultimately fell 4-2. Although they dominated early, their ongoing power play issues and defensive lapses allowed the Blues to pull ahead and stay there. Here are three key takeaways from the game.

Takeaway One: Strong Maple Leafs Start, Weak Finish

The Maple Leafs opened with intensity, controlling most of the first 22 minutes. They dominated the first period with a 12-4 shot advantage, creating solid scoring chances and eventually taking a 1-0 lead on Mitch Marner‘s crafty goal off a rebound. However, the Maple Leafs lost control soon after, allowing the Blues to come back with three quick goals in the second period.

Despite a strong start, the team’s inability to sustain pressure proved costly. After an almost perfect first period, the team fell apart in the second. No amount of coming back could solve Blues’ goalie Jordan Binnington. He shut the door.

Takeaway Two: Maple Leafs Power Play Woes Continue

Toronto’s power play remains a critical area of concern. They went 0-for-4 in this game, failing to convert on two full power-play opportunities and two shortened ones. Head Coach Berube reunited the top unit during a third-period man advantage, but even the return of Matthews, Marner, and Nylander together couldn’t deliver.

The Maple Leafs have yet to score a power-play goal on the road this season—a troubling statistic given their roster of offensive talent. This lack of production with the extra man increasingly undermines their efforts to stay competitive.

Takeaway Three: The Blues Take Advantage of Maple Leafs’ Defensive Errors

The Blues took full advantage of the Maple Leafs’ defensive breakdowns in the second period. Colton Parayko scored twice from the point, with goalie Joseph Woll screened on both occasions. Another Blues goal came from a deflection that caught Woll off guard.

Toronto’s defense has struggled to clear traffic from the crease, and these issues were on full display tonight. St. Louis capitalized on every mistake, turning Toronto’s defensive lapses into a commanding lead. It seemed to be one lousy bounce after another for Toronto.

Joseph Woll Maple Leafs injured

The Biggest Reason the Maple Leafs Lost

The Maple Leafs’ inability to generate consistent pressure and finish opportunities, combined with sloppy defense and a malfunctioning power play, ultimately led to their downfall. While they pushed hard in the third period, outshooting St. Louis 17-6 and closing the gap to 3-2, they couldn’t find the equalizer.

Toronto’s offensive execution remains inconsistent, and its defensive struggles—especially allowing screens and deflections—continue to cost the team dearly.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs head to Minnesota to face the Wild, a team off to a hot start with a 7-1-2 record and undefeated at home in regulation. This will be Toronto’s third game in four days, marking a brutal stretch in their schedule. They’ll return to Toronto to take on the division-rival Bruins. With the power play sputtering and defensive lapses mounting, Toronto must tighten up to reverse their fortunes.

